WATCH: South African school teacher slays Robot Boii

Narissa Subramoney

A South African school teacher has gone viral after she was filmed doing the popular “Robot Boii salary salary” challenge.

The teacher, known only as ‘Mrs Bullock’ delighted pupils when she displayed her dancing skills to a group who had gathered around a table.

Pupils cheered and a number of them had cellphones out recording her enthusiastic and on-point amapiano dance moves.

The teacher is later joined by a pupil and together the two put on a fabulous impromptu dance item.

Viewers commended the teacher saying this generation of pupils was lucky to have her.

“Imagine this teacher being your maths teacher ????,” writes Tshepang Pulumo.

While user Nkanyiso, said it was a “slight glimpse of the South Africa we want.”

Mrs Bullock’s TikTok profile lists her as a teacher, wife and mother. Although given her dance skills, she can probably afford to quit her day job.

WATCH: ‘Best teacher in the world” mesmerised pupils with amapiano dance