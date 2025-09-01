Scorpion Kings Live: DJ’s car stolen, fan frustrations, and a night to remember

The event was held in Pretoria at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday, 29 August.

Thousands flocked to Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday, 29 August, for Scorpion Kings Live with Friends, amapiano’s ultimate music experience.

The night brought both highs and lows, as fans shared excitement alongside frustrations about the event.

Among them was Cubique DJ, who revealed on social media that his car had been stolen during the concert.

He confirmed the theft on X, adding that the show was still a “solid 10/10” despite the incident. Over the weekend, he shared an update stating that the car had been recovered in Soweto, but it was stripped.

Mixed reactions to Scorpion Kings Live with Friends

Many fans were divided over their experience at the sold-out event.

The concert trended on X as thousands praised the music experience, but others voiced frustrations over poor crowd control, long queues for food and drinks, and a lack of adequate facilities.

A South African TikToker who travelled from London for the show described the chaos in a video that has since gone viral:

“That concert was not it in terms of crowd control… After fighting your way through to your designated section, comes the issue of buying drinks and food. They said drinks had to be transferred into plastic cups after purchase, and the lines were so long.

After transferring the alcohol into the cups, people threw the cans on the floor. There was pee everywhere, as people were urinating openly. That was not it; we did not get what we paid for.”

Beyond just music

The main stage was packed with South Africa’s biggest stars, from Ami Faku, Cassper Nyovest, and Mafikizolo to Focalistic, Young Stunna, and, of course, the Scorpion Kings.

The pre-show carried the crowd from the afternoon into the night with sets from Blxckie, DBN Gogo, Dlala Thukzin, and others.

Beyond the music, the event also showcased youth empowerment initiatives.

The National Youth Development Agency partnered with the Scorpion Kings to create opportunities for 150 young people in event coordination, while Betway Cares highlighted its 100 Lives campaign, aimed at uplifting communities.

Speaking on the initiative, Bakang Lethoko, head of the Betway Cares Foundation, said:

“Through the 100 Lives campaign, we are committed to empowering young people and giving back to the communities that support us.

“It’s about more than entertainment; it’s about building futures and ensuring that the impact of Scorpion Kings Live with Friends extends beyond the music into real and lasting change.”

