Condolences pour in for DJ Poizen after he and Chymamusique involved in accident [VIDEO]

The accident claimed five lives, with four of the deceased burnt beyond recognition.

Celebrities and fans of DJ Poizen and Chymamusique have been left shocked after hearing the news of the two being involved in an accident on Saturday morning on the N1 near Ysterberg Mountain, outside Polokwane.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety confirmed that the head-on collision claimed five lives and left two injured. Among the deceased is producer Calvin Masetla, popularly known as DJ Poizen.

Chymamusique is one of the two who were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bodies burnt beyond recognition

Departmental spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said two sedans collided head-on before catching fire.

Chuene added that four of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition.

“Preliminary reports suggest one of the vehicles may have attempted to overtake when the crash occurred. Although the investigation is ongoing, reckless driving has not been ruled out as a contributing factor.”

A sad nation

Condolences have been pouring in for DJ Poizen, with DJ Sbu being of the first celebrities to pour his heart out.

Very sad news to wake up to the passing of my brother Poizen.



Hardly a month ago I met you in person at Durban July after admiring your music for years.

I was looking forward to hosting you on the radio like we had planned🥲



My prayers go out to all your loved ones, family,… pic.twitter.com/Z9lvxYOEyS — djsbu (@djsbu) August 31, 2025

“Hardly a month ago, I met you in person at Durban July after admiring your music for years. I was looking forward to hosting you on the radio like we had planned. My prayers go out to all your loved ones, family, fans and friends,” reads his post on X.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has also extended its heartfelt condolences to DJ Poizen’s family, friends, colleagues and the music community at large.

Samro sends condolences to DJ Poizen’s family. Picture: Supplied

“A former member of House Victimz, Poizen was admired for his contributions to South African dance music. He will be remembered as a talented and beloved DJ, composer, music producer, and creative force in the local music scene.”

Speedy recovery for Chymamusique

The accident comes two days after Chymamusique posted on X: “Tomorrow is not guaranteed, do your best today.”

Tomorrow is not guaranteed , do your best today — Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) August 28, 2025

After the accident, a few of his posts from previous years about his fear of being involved in an accident resurfaced. Although the artist’s condition is currently unknown, his fans have wished him a speedy recovery.

Have you ever been in a car accident ?

I haven’t and it’s my biggest fear 🥶 — Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) June 1, 2021

