‘Got myself a big boy house’: Inside Young Stunna’s new mansion [PICS]

A few weeks ago, Young Stunna also shared that he had bought his mother a car and renovated his great-grandmother's home.

Young Stunna recently shared a first look at his new home, posting photos and videos on Instagram.

The Amapiano star also appeared to host a housewarming attended by family and friends.

Among those seen in one of the videos was fellow musician Sjava.

Young Stunna’s new mansion. Pictures: Instagram

The double-storey property features a modern design, with large glass windows, a monochrome exterior and a pool surrounding part of the house.

“Got myself a big boy house & I still don’t know how to be proud of myself. As a man, it’s like… ‘these are the things you should be doing anyway’,” Stunna wrote, reflecting on the milestone.

Inside Young Stunna’s new mansion

Inside, the kitchen features an open-plan layout with black cabinetry, white countertops, a central island and bar stools that complement the modern design.

Picture: Instagram

Young Stunna said he often struggles to feel proud of his achievements, adding: “But the moment someone tells me they’re proud of me, it hits different. Like how the f*** do I not know how to be proud of myself?”

Picture: Instagram

He also spoke about the demands of his career.

“It’s crazy. I wake up every day and step on business, I literally forget it’s okay to step back and feel everything, but feeling everything all at once is hard. We don’t really have time for that in this business,” he wrote.

A few weeks ago, Young Stunna also shared that he had bought his mother a car and renovated his great-grandmother’s home.