Ziibeats Vol. 2: Uniting Africans through music collaboration

Music distribution company Ziiki Media has released Ziibeats Vol. 2, featuring a cocktail of African artists.

Music distribution company Ziiki Media is attempting to unite African artists and the continent at large through the compilation album, Ziibeats Vol. 2 which has a cocktail of African artists.

South Africa is represented by producer and DJ Yumbs, Sepedi R&B singer Marcus Harvey, singer-songwriter Raspy and LeeMcKrazy while Grammy-nominated producer Dr Chaii holds the flag up for Zimbabwe.

“This project is more than just music; it is a celebration of our shared cultural heritage and the unifying power of music. With this second installation, we aim to ignite the global dancefloor and showcase the dynamic evolution of African music,” A&R and Marketing Director at Ziiki Media, Ria Nagar said.

Other continental acts on the project are Nigeria’s Iyanya and Tanzanian artists Lexsil and Yammi. The first volume of the project was released in April this year.

Value of Cross-cultural initiatives

Speaking to The Citizen, Ayesha Kajee of the Africa Asia Dialogues (AFRASID) said projects such as Ziibeats Vol. 2 should be commended and encouraged for their attempts to make the African region more harmonious.

“Cross-cultural initiatives such as this musical one are invaluable in building bridges between peoples and fostering greater understanding of one another’s culture. They should be commended and encouraged,” averred Kajee.

Kajee, who is the former director of the International Human Rights Exchange program at the University of the Witwatersrand, had spoken to this publication specifically about the tensions between African powerhouses South Africa and Nigeria following the debacle involving former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina.

Kajee said the ongoing tension between the two nations stems from their positions stem from their dominance as continental powers in their respective regions.

“As regional hegemons in West and Southern Africa respectively, both attempt to be the leaders on the continent as well, hence the competitiveness between the two.”

Ziibeats Vol. 2’s single Namtaka is an Amapiano ditty featuring Tanzanian artist Rayvanny and South African producer Yumbs, alongside vocals from Leemckrazy and Raspy.

On the song Space local talents Marcus Harvey and Yumbs, infuse a South African flavour into Naija’s Afrobeats and chill-hop-inspired compositions that complement Lexsil’s Tanzanian influence.

“The project is sure to appeal to everyone who loves a good vibe and appreciates the diversity of African music,” said Nagar in conclusion.

