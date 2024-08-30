Stop using our songs, ABBA tells Trump

Abba demands its music be "taken down and removed" after it was played at at least one Donald Trump event without permission.

The record label for iconic Swedish pop group ABBA said Thursday it has demanded that US presidential hopeful Donald Trump stop playing its music at his campaign rallies.

Universal Music in Sweden said videos had surfaced of ABBA’s music being played at at least one Trump event.

ALSO READ: Celine Dion’s heart will go on, but not at Trump’s rallies

ABBA demands music be removed

“We have demanded that (the material) be taken down and removed,” Universal Music AB told AFP in an email.

“Universal Music Publishing AB and (record company) Polar Music International AB have not received any request (to use the music), so no permission or licence has been given to Trump,” it said.

Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet said its reporter had in July attended a Trump rally in Minnesota — known for its strong Swedish community — where “The Winner Takes it All” was played.

Trump supporters cheer as ABBA song, "The Winner Takes It All" is played at a rally. Sweden's ABBA now says no permission was given to play the song and have instructed their record company Universal to tell Trump to immediately cease using any ABBA songs or images. pic.twitter.com/V9XYgN7IPk — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) August 29, 2024

The reporter said the song was followed by a 10-minute video clip, projected on a big screen, of ABBA in its heyday playing some of its biggest hits, including “Money, Money, Money” and “Dancing Queen”.

With their catchy melodies and glittering costumes, Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid — whose initials make up the name of the group — personified disco around the globe until they stopped performing in 1982.

The group is the latest in a slew of artists who have asked the US Republican presidential candidate to refrain from using their music at rallies and events, including Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Celine Dion and the Rolling Stones.

By: Agence France-Presse

ALSO READ: Trump holds meandering live ‘chat’ with backer Musk, after delay