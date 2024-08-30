World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

30 Aug 2024

03:00 am

Stop using our songs, ABBA tells Trump

Abba demands its music be "taken down and removed" after it was played at at least one Donald Trump event without permission.

ABBA at Donald Trump

Swedish music band ABBA. Picture: Ollie Lindeborg / Getty Image

The record label for iconic Swedish pop group ABBA said Thursday it has demanded that US presidential hopeful Donald Trump stop playing its music at his campaign rallies.

Universal Music in Sweden said videos had surfaced of ABBA’s music being played at at least one Trump event.

ALSO READ: Celine Dion’s heart will go on, but not at Trump’s rallies

ABBA demands music be removed

“We have demanded that (the material) be taken down and removed,” Universal Music AB told AFP in an email.

Universal Music Publishing AB and (record company) Polar Music International AB have not received any request (to use the music), so no permission or licence has been given to Trump,” it said.

Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet said its reporter had in July attended a Trump rally in Minnesota — known for its strong Swedish community — where “The Winner Takes it All” was played.

The reporter said the song was followed by a 10-minute video clip, projected on a big screen, of ABBA in its heyday playing some of its biggest hits, including “Money, Money, Money” and “Dancing Queen”.

With their catchy melodies and glittering costumes, Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid — whose initials make up the name of the group — personified disco around the globe until they stopped performing in 1982.

The group is the latest in a slew of artists who have asked the US Republican presidential candidate to refrain from using their music at rallies and events, including Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Celine Dion and the Rolling Stones.

By: Agence France-Presse

ALSO READ: Trump holds meandering live ‘chat’ with backer Musk, after delay

Read more on these topics

Donald Trump music

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Brink slams ActionSA ‘betrayal’ as ANC withdraws motion of no confidence – for now
Politics Municipal by-elections: MK party rocks GNU rivals, wins first ward outside KZN
News Fast and the fraudulent 2: Hamilton Ndlovu’s supercar fleet gone in R8 million
Sport Junior sprinters Walaza and Nkoana back on the podium at World U20 Champs
News VBS Bank: ‘Let us not condemn without evidence,’ says Madonsela

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES