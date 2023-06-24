Iconic ‘Star Wars’ character C-3PO heading to Comic Con Africa

By Faizel Patel

Star Wars fans are in for a treat following the announcement that Anthony Daniels, who is renowned for his unforgettable portrayal of the beloved protocol droid C-3PO in the Star Wars saga, will be making a guest appearance at Comic Con Africa.

Daniels’ portrayal of the golden protocol droid, C-3PO, in the Star Wars franchise has made him a household name worldwide.

C-3PO

Since his first appearance in the original Star Wars film released in 1977, Daniels has portrayed the lovable and worry-prone droid in all nine episodes of the TV series.

His distinctive voice and physical performance have endeared him to generations of fans, making C-3PO an enduring and legendary character in the Star Wars universe.

Carla Massmann, show director of Comic Con Africa, said they are thrilled that Daniels will appearing at the festival in Johannesburg.

"His portrayal of C-3PO has left an indelible mark on popular culture, and we cannot wait for fans to meet him in person. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come face to face with a true legend of the Star Wars franchise."

Meet and greet

During Comic Con Africa, attendees will have the chance to meet Anthony Daniels, hear his insights and stories from behind the scenes of the Star Wars movies, and obtain autographs or photos with the esteemed actor.

Daniels is joined by anime YouTuber Akidearest and The Anime Man; with more special guests being announced leading up to the event.

In addition to Anthony Daniels and other international celebrities, Comic Con Africa will feature a plethora of attractions, including interactive panels, exclusive merchandise, free to play gaming tournaments, cosplay competitions, and the pinnacle of South African eSports.

Comic Con Africa

Comic Con Africa, the ultimate pop culture and entertainment festival is set take place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre from 22 to 25 September 2023.

Tickets for Comic Con Africa are available for purchase on Howler – but are increasing from R190 to R200 for a day pass, and from R660 for a weekend pass to R700 from 1 July.

Attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early to guarantee access to all the extraordinary experiences.

