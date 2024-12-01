Mpho Sebeng remembered on what would’ve been his 31st birthday [VIDEO]

Sebeng died in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West, in May.

Gone too soon: Actors and friends have reminisced on actor Mpho Sebeng on what would’ve been his 31s birthday. Picture: mpho_sebeng /Instagram

On what would’ve been his 31st birthday, late actor Mpho Sebeng was on Sunday remembered by friends and former colleagues in heartfelt posts on social media.

“Happy birthday son. Oh Mpho I miss you so much, I don’t want to cry but I can’t help myself, I love you my son,” wrote actress Nthati Moshesh.

The 30-year-old Sebeng died in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West, in the early hours of a Sunday morning in May.

Happy birthday son♥️😭ohh Mpho I miss you so much I don't want to cry but I can't help my self I love you my son pic.twitter.com/915AwEbOIr — Nthati Moshesh (@NthatiMosheshh) November 30, 2024

The Brave Ones actor Sthandile Nkosi was another who remembered Sebeng on his day of birth.

“Happy birthday chomie yami (my friend) it still hurt. I miss our good times I will say many things but I don’t wanna break down I want to enjoy your day,” Nkosi wrote.

ALSO READ: ‘People loved him because he loved them’ – Meshack Mavuso on Mpho Sebeng

A loved young man

Sebeng’s unexpected demise rocked the industry to its knees.

A day after his passing, TV productions who were shooting paid homage to the late actor by inscribing ‘RIP Mpho Sebeng’ on their clapperboards.

Sebeng’s former co-star on television drama Saints and Sinners, Thuso Mbedu said something in her short-circuited after hearing of Sebeng’s death.

“Having heard of Mpho’s passing something in me short-circuited. What are the words that one is supposed to string together? Even now I’m seeing the posts and the changed profile pics, but my brain is refusing to accept why it’s happening,” said The Woman King actress.

His memorial service held at the Joburg Theatre was attended by a slew of industry and ordinary folk.

Hundreds of people couldn’t find seating inside the Lesedi Theatre at Joburg Theatre, leading to many following the memorial proceedings via a screen outside the theatre.

“This number [of people] proves that he was a respectful young man, he respected everyone he worked with. That’s why you see so many people,” actor and director Meshack Mavuso told The Citizen at the time.

Former Isidingo actor Motlatsi Mafatshe was also in attendance and said: “It tells you about the kind of person he was.

“Not everyone is able to come into this industry and make a mark and be loved by everyone… others are divas, others are just difficult to work with because they think they’ve made it.”

Sebeng posthumously received a Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela award at the South African Film and Television Awards (Safta) in October for his contribution on The Estate by Clive Morris Productions.

NOW READ: Something in me short circuited when Mpho died – Thuso Mbedu