‘There are times I cry myself to sleep’ – Chidimma Adetshina on Miss SA experience

The debacle surrounding Adetshina’s identity has brought into sharp focus the long-standing tension between SA and Nigeria.

Adetshina is in Nigeria following her decision to remove herself from Miss SA. Picture: chichi_vanessa/Instagram

During a media run ahead of Miss Universe Nigeria this coming weekend, former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina has opened up about the strain she’s experienced due to the controversy surrounding her South African identity.

“I think for me, it has been a long journey. It has been so hard, I won’t lie, there were times when I would cry myself to sleep and be like, ‘Why me? I want it to end,’” averred Adetshina speaking to Nigerian radio station Cool FM.

Adetshina landed in the West African country after accepting an invitation to participate in this weekend’s Miss Universe Nigeria. The invitation from the organisers of the pageant, Silverbird Group, came to the 22-year-old after her South African citizenship was questioned.

She was a victim of online abuse from those who believed she wasn’t supposed to compete in the Miss South Africa pageant.

“There are times when I think that we have to look at the positive side when difficulties like this happen. I also had to change my mindset and see that maybe more of this greatness is coming as well,” she said in the radio interview.

Miss Universe Nigeria invited Adetshina following her decision to remove herself from the South African pageant.

“Somewhat amusingly, it does appear that Nigeria is trying to score diplomatic points in the aftermath of this,” said Ayesha Kajee of the Africa Asia Dialogues (AFRASID) speaking to The Citizen.

“But on the other hand, SA has been painted as both discriminatory and xenophobic for the manner in which certain government officials responded to the issue.”

Earlier this month the Department of Home Affairs disclosed an alleged fraud and identity theft involving her mother.

ALSO READ: Chidimma Adetshina: Home Affairs identifies ID theft victim, two officials being investigated

Escalating tensions

Nigeria’s invitation to Adetshina came from the fact that her father is Nigerian. There have been long-existing tensions between Nigeria and Mzansi, with Nigerians seemingly coming at Adetshina’s defence from the salvo of attacks aimed at her.

Recent footage of Adetshina together with fellow contestants going through preparations for Miss Universe Nigeria have prompted snide comments from South Africans describing their chosen venue.

“The venue looks like a community hall hosting Miss Soweto in 1990,” commented Bantu Dhlomo on Instagram.

Miss Universe Nigeria looking like a high school modelling show 😭 pic.twitter.com/lahcXSqkcs — UncleKeyz (@mnm_meya) August 26, 2024

“The jibes on social media can contribute to escalating tensions between the countries, as well as fomenting negative reactions among citizens of both countries,” averred Kajee, who has conducted research across sub-Saharan Africa and has observed elections and peace processes in several countries.

Before South Africans were voting for Chidimma to spite her & Nigerians



Now South Africans want to vote for Miss Kwara to spite the entire Miss Universe Nigeria pageant itself



😭only Mandela had reconcillation & forgiveness -not us. We'll never. Azikhale!



Phakama Miss Kwara🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/tlxbcl31L9 — 🇿🇦 iScathulo SePhara 👞 (@ISephara) August 26, 2024

Kajee said when jibes take on overtly nationalistic or racist tones; this becomes a concern because of how much they could escalate.

“Everyone should be encouraged to desist from anything approaching hate speech, which can flame into violence upon minimal provocation.”

Adetshina will represent the country’s Taraba state, which is a province in north-eastern Nigeria. The pageant itself is expected to take place at the Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m excited I’m in my father’s land,’ Chidimma Adetshina as she lands in Nigeria to compete

African tug of war

The former director of the International Human Rights Exchange program at the University of the Witwatersrand, Kajee said the ongoing tension between the two nations stems from their positions stem from their dominance as continental powers in their respective regions.

“As regional hegemons in West and Southern Africa respectively, both attempt to be the leaders on the continent as well, hence the competitiveness between the two.”

In 1996 the South African football national team won the African Cup of Nations and there have always been murmurs of how Bafana Bafana wouldn’t have won it had defending champions Nigeria participated.

Nigeria withdrew from the tournament at the final moment under pressure from then-dictator Sani Abacha.

Earlier this year following Bafana Bafana’s semi-final clash with Nigeria in the African Cup of Nations which the Super Eagles won, the banter between South Africans and Nigerians reached a point where the West Africans started saying they own Amapiano.

“Both are large economies and geographically and demographically huge countries with relatively well-educated populations,” said Kajee juxtaposing the two nations.

NOW READ: A sign of genre’s growth as Amapiano takes over London’s Southwark Park