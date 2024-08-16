Thulasizwe Simelane returns to broadcasting after corporate stint

Simelane recently completed his LLB and is on the path to becoming a legal practitioner.

Thulasizwe Simelane returns to broadcasting on SAfm after spending some time in the corporate sector. Picture: Harith

Seasoned news anchor Thulasizwe Simelane is returning to broadcasting as a replacement for Stephen Grootes who left the role a few months ago.

“I return to broadcasting with a fresh perspective on life, South Africa, Africa and the world,” averred Simelane who will anchor The Morning Brief breakfast show on SABC’s SAfm, weekdays from September.

“I feel my recent experience in the corporate sector, coupled with the professional growth journey I’m on, have sharpened me to better understand complex issues in politics, international relations, business and the law, but also to ask better questions of power brokers and wielders,” said he former Newzroom Afrika anchor and politics editor.

Simelane is currently the head of business development and stakeholder management at Pan-African investor and developer, Harith General Partners.

He recently completed his LLB and is on the path to becoming a legal practitioner.

“He joins at a very exciting period in our country as we celebrate 30 years of democracy where his style of delivering factual, compelling and engaging content will be key to our audience as we continue to grow the SAfm family,” averred Radio Fortune Combo Business Manager, Anthony Soglo.

ALSO READ: Stephen Grootes ditches SAfm to take charge of Bruce Whitfield’s Radio 702 show

The return

This is also a return to the public broadcaster for Simelane who began his career there in 2007, where amongst his accomplishments, established the SABC Harare Bureau.

His experience includes anchoring prime-time news on various news television networks (eNCA, Newsroom Afrika ), head of the political news desk at Newzroom Afrika, anchoring shows on 702 and being a senior political journalist at the SABC News & Current Affairs.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Rhodes University and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Wits University.

Grootes on Radio 702 and Cape Talk

In July, Grootes left the public broadcaster to replace Bruce Whitfield who earlier this year announced his departure from Radio 702 and Cape Talk.

“I’m excited to confirm that I’m re-joining Radio 702 and Cape Talk after the departure of radio legend Bruce Whitfield! So many of our debates will now turn to our economy and there is no better place for them than The Money Show,” said Grootes.

The interim show was SAfm Breakfast, jointly shared by Jon Gericke and Oliver Dickson for the month.

NOW READ: Newzroom Afrika attracts heavies in new staff line-up