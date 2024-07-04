‘I’m very thankful’ – TikTok sensation Smokey Mirror on living the dream

Smokey is known for his hilarious TikTok videos.

He’s one of Mzansi’s most popular content creators, capturing hearts and spreading joy across social media.

Smokey Mirror, real name, Goboane Clement Setsile, has become a household name due to his hilarious skits, that have earned him more than 2 million followers on TikTok and 260 000 on Instagram.

The social media star recently opened up to The Citizen about his journey to stardom and his gratitude for the support he has received over the years.

Reflecting on his rise to fame, he shared: “It’s something that is actually working out for me and it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do.

“So, the fact that I’m doing it and it’s working out, I am glad and very thankful to my God and everyone that is very supportive of me. I’m very thankful for that.”

Smokey on overcoming insecurities and bullying

The 25-year-old comedian said his journey hasn’t been without its challenges.

Growing up, he faced significant bullying, which made him doubt his dreams would ever come true.

“I always thought probably it’s not going to happen because of the things that I went through as a kid. But when it started happening, I was so excited and over the moon. I’m so happy that everything is going according to plan right now,” Smokey said, beaming with pride.

Despite the social media love, Smokey admits that he still battles insecurities.

“I have insecurities but I’ve learnt not to talk about my insecurities because people use insecurities against you. I don’t want to be a victim of people using my insecurities against me anymore,” he said.

Bright future ahead

Besides his social media stardom, Smokey is also an academic achiever.

He bagged an advanced diploma in economics from the Tshwane University of Technology and recently, a degree.

