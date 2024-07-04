‘Verdict brings a sense of relief and vindication’ -Jub Jub after NPA’s withdrawal of charges

The NPA says decision to withdraw follows careful consideration of the police case docket, the prosecutor's report and recommendations

Charges against Jub Jub have been withdrawn by the NPA. Picture: official_jubjub/Instagram

Playing his hit track Ndikhokhele in the background, media personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanyane expressed relief after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew all charges against him.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to my legal team for their unwavering commitment to justice and truth,” read Jub Jub’s statement on Thursday.

The charges of rape, attempted murder and assault against Maarohanye stem from a complainant by Maarohanye’s ex-girlfriend, Amanda du-Pont, who laid a rape charge in February 2022 against him, alleging that the offences occurred between 2006 and 2009.

After speaking out on social media, three other women came forward with similar allegations. Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued and Jub Jub handed himself to the authorities and appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court, where he was released on a R10 000 bail in 2023.

Sense of relief

“This decision follows careful consideration of the police case docket, the prosecutor’s report and recommendations, coupled with information that was made available to the NPA through representations submitted by the defence to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP),” said the NPA in a statement on Thursday.

Following the statement by the NPA, Maarohanye said he was relieved and vindicated.

“This verdict brings a sense of relief and vindication to not only me but to all those who supported me. The outpouring of support has been truly touching and I am grateful for it,” he said.

The NPA said it views all allegations of sexual violence in a serious light and does not hesitate to adopt an aggressive stance towards them. However, noted how this is possible “only where there is relevant and admissible evidence that can sustain the charges”.

“Unfortunately in this case, upon further assessment of available evidence, there were no prospects of a successful prosecution hence the withdrawal of charges,” concluded the NPA’s statement.

Speaking to The Citizen last year, Jub Jub’s lawyer Ntsako Baloyi of Ntsako Baloyi described the charges as a fabrication.

“Look, it never happened. It’s a fabrication of charges,” Baloyi said.

He added that Jub Jub is fine, just shocked by the unexpected charges against him. “He’s accepted that there’s a plot to bring him down,” said Baloyi at the time.

The Citizen has sent questions to Jub Jub’s employer Moja Love and their response will be added to the story when available.

