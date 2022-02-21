‘How do we see more tongue licking?’ – Tweeps react to BBMzansi evictions

Lerato Maimela

Another fun filled, dramatic week has come and gone at the Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) house, and South Africa as well as the Big Brother housemates have had to say goodbye to two contestants who were evicted from the house.

The housemates who had been put up for eviction last week were Naledi, Vyno, B.U, Thato, Libo, Venus, and Zino.

Viewers got a chance throughout the week to vote for their favourite contestants who were put up for eviction, in hopes they would not be sent home, and would be given another chance to battle it out for the R2 million grand prize.

When the eviction show began on Sunday evening, viewers had their suspicions the show would have an unwanted plot twist seeing, with the eviction phase of the show taking place much earlier than usual.

The host of the show, Lawrence Maleka delivered the unfortunate news that Zino had been evicted from the house, as he was the housemate who was put up for eviction last week who received the least votes.

Usually, only one housemate gets eliminated from the competition, but on Sunday evening, viewers’ suspicions were correct, with B.U also evicted from the BBMzansi house.

B.U’s unexpected elimination left most housemates heartbroken, as he had created special and unforgettable relationships and bonds with the other contestant.

Viewers took to Twitter to express how sad they were for Venus, because she and B.U had sparked a relationship inside the house which had the potential to bloom into a romantic one.

Many of Nale’s fans also commented on how she has been put up for eviction many times, but made it through each time because of her loyal social media fanbase.

Here are some viewer reactions to the eviction show which took place on Sunday evening:

At this point I want Nale to be up for eviction every Sunday cause wow ???????????? I love the tears on the TL.#BBMzansi— Nale's PR ???? (@Aaron_zamani) February 20, 2022

Yho mare eviction early into the show so? #BBMzansi— Mam’K  (@kgware_paballo) February 20, 2022

You idiots are blaming Gash1 for Zino's eviction?? Anyi perhaps?? Why didn't you vote for him? ????????????????#BBMzansi— Mpumi (@Kiddy_Katz) February 20, 2022

I saw a Video of Acacia celebrating BU's Eviction ???????? #BBMzansi— MPHO???????????????? (@mpho_mabeleng) February 21, 2022

Libo reflecting on the anxiety he had for this past eviction. He was worried bc of his lack of social media presence before he entered the house. “I lived under a rock” But says today gave him the confidence he needed!♥️ YOU did that #TeamLibo #LitBombs ???????????? #BBMzansi #Libo pic.twitter.com/Hxf8AoYmtt— LIBZ (@_libonjomba) February 20, 2022

Venus is shaking so bad on channel 198 right now, BU's eviction isn't sitting well with her#BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/jZ7IzzBa4p— ????Brownie???? (@RealVeroch) February 20, 2022

The housemates really loved the boy. I’ve never seen them this touched about an eviction #BBMzansi— Amanda (@amanda_nof) February 20, 2022

Woke up to Nale surviving eviction, couldn't be more happier ???? ALPHAS are indeed a force, Nale Fanbase are you still recruiting make I pack my bags and join????@Aaron_zamani@nanie_luke#BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/w3JEPvSEpK— Tasha❤️???????? (@iam_natystar) February 21, 2022

#BBMzansi BU's eviction was a huge shock for me ,I never expected it pic.twitter.com/BKi2Bl1lbB— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) February 20, 2022

This eviction hit Themba hard ey????#BBMzansi— Nqobi♡♡ (@NqobileButhel10) February 20, 2022