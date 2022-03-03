In pics: Gomora’s glamourous all-black wedding

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Viewers of Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora have been gripped by the wedding between Thati (Katlego Danke) and Phumlani (Buyile Mdladla).

The lead up to their wedding was expected to be filled with drama and angst from Thati’s family, particularly her daughter Buhle Ndaba (Ama Qamata) who wasn’t happy that her mother was marrying her late father’s brother.

The wedding played out over a span of about three episodes, in the build-up to the eventual appearance of wedding crasher Melusi (Zoliswa Xaluva).

Melusi is married to Gladys (Thembi Seete) and in the show, he is in hospital recovering from injuries sustained during an apparent attack.



Melusi is struggling to come to terms with Thati’s love with Phumlani, as he and Thati were high school sweethearts who recently rekindled their romance in an affair.

Just as Thati says her vows, Melusi walks in and his words don’t move her at all as his gatecrashing was his odd way of giving his blessing to their union.

There was also a dramatic appearance of Phumlani’s secret daughter Gugu. Thati was clearly annoyed by the unexpected guest but she still decided to go ahead with the wedding and say “I do.”

In pictures: Thati and Phumlani’s Gomora wedding

Thati and her mother Mam Sonto (Connie Chueme) walk down the aisle. Picture: Instagram

Phumlani and Thati during ‘Gomora’ wedding. Picture: Instagram

‘Gomora’ cast wear all-black outfits in the wedding episode. Picture: Instagram

‘Gomora’ wedding. Picture: Instagram

The Gomora nuptials were shot in the stunning Wedding Venue in Muldersdrif, the camera angles captured the signature high glass ceilings, which are seen in some celebrity weddings such as Somizi Mhlongo’s and Mohale Motaung nuptials. The events company behind this wedding venue belongs to wedding planner to the stars, Zavion Kotze.

Guests were dressed in stunning all-black outfits, proving the colour is becoming more acceptable in joyous celebrations and not just for sombre events such as funerals. We saw a similar statement during late rapper Rikhado ‘Riky Rick’ Makhado’s funeral, as his family and friends wore all-white outfits.

Thati wore an ivory off the shoulder dress with a detailed veil and Phumlani was dressed in a stylish white tuxedo.