Just married! Springbok Willie le Roux and wife share wedding photos

'Mr and Mrs le Roux': Springbok fullback Willie le Roux is the latest Bok to say 'I DO' after the national rugby team's RWC victory.

Following hot on the heels of Springbok teammate Damian de Allende’s November wedding, as well as Eben Etzebeth joining the first-time dad club, fullback Willie le Roux walked down the aisle over the weekend.

The versatile rugby star, who currently runs out for the Blue Bulls as fullback, wing or fly-half in the United Rugby Championship (URC), said “I do” to blonde bombshell Holly Clare Nichol at an undisclosed venue in the Western Cape.

Willie and Holly le Roux seal their ‘big day’ with a kiss. Image via Instagram @hollyclareleroux and wjjleroux

‘Mr & Mrs Le Roux: Willie and Holly share glimpse of wedding

The radiant bride and clearly chuffed groom shared three stunning wedding photos on their shared Instagram account, captioned “Mr & Mrs Le Roux”. Take a look…

Congratulations poured in on social media with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, who is stationed in Paris with her husband, being one of the first to comment on the photos:

“Guys!! 🥹🥹 so happy for you! Congratulations!!! ❤❤❤”

Some of the other Springbok WAGS joined Rachel in gushing over the couple – who started dating back in 2019 – on their big day:

@Saskia Snyman (RG Snyman’s wife): “Kyk dai grins 😁😁 you look beautiful Holly!🤍”

@Juan-Ri (Franco Mostert’s wife): “Whooooo😍🔥🔥🔥 loveee! Congrats julle ❤❤”

@Hope Mortimer (Jesse Kriel’s girlfriend): “Magic 😍 what a day!!”

Who attended the wedding?

According to Maroela Media, billionaire businessman Johann Rupert featured among the high-profile guests, along with the 34-year-old rugby player’s current and former Springbok teammates Schalk Britz, Jesse Kriel and fiery redhead Steven Kitshoff.

When Willie met Holly…and what happened on safari

Willie and Holly met each other in 2019 with the Springbok fullback popping the question on safari in June last year, three months before the Boks jetted off to France for their triumphant Rugby World Cup (RWC) campaign.

Dream house come true…

“Mr & Mrs Le Roux” call a luxury mansion in the posh Val de Vie estate, in the Paarl, home.

“I’ve been dreaming about this house in my head for years and it really is everything I imagined and more. I feel very blessed to call this special place my home,” Holly wrote on Instagram after the completion of their dream house last year.

Who’s next?

Next in line of the Springboks to tie the knot, appears to be Manie Libbok.

The 26-year-old fly-half and his fiancée, Verna Arries, recently celebrated their bachelor’s and bachelorette parties. Watch this space!

