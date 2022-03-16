‘Housekeepers’ starring Thando Thabethe returns for season three

Citizen Reporter

Fans of Housekeepers are in for a treat, the crime drama series returns for a long-awaited season three.

Mzansi Magic revealed that lead actors Thando Thathebe will reprise her role as Linda Ndlovu and Paballo Koza as her brother Mtho.

The synopsis of the series follows Linda who hides her identity behind an apron and assumes the role of housekeeper in an attempt to bring the Zwide family to justice after her mother, June, was framed for a murder.

Her own investigative efforts lead Linda into becoming an undercover agent for the police, as they investigate a series of crimes linked to the Zwide’s in season one.



“While Linda has a massive crime to uncover in season three, her biggest fight is her desperate attempt to save Mtho’s life,” the statement read.

The finale of season two which aired in September 2020 had many jaw-dropping moments.

The most surprising was Mkonto (Lorcia Kumalo) saving Linda’s life after Noli Ngubane wanted her death.

Noli found out that her husband, Clive, had a love child, which was Mtho. Noli kills her husband for the betrayal unaware he left his entire estate to Linda and Mtho.

Adjusting to their new wealthy lives, Mtho is accused of a “shocking crime” and Linda once again has to try to exonerate a family member.

Still dealing with the guilt she couldn’t save her mother who was murdered, Linda will by any means necessary to save Mtho.

Housekeepers season three will star Gabriel Simphiwe Mini, Ernest Ndlovu who appeared on Gomora and a few actors from the axed telenovela Isibaya, Andile Mxakaza and Noxolo Dlamini. The cast includes TV legends, presenter Zandi Nhlapho and actor Connie Chiume.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net says Housekeepers return was them listening to audiences who have shown love for the series.

“It’s a very South African twist on the classic detective show, and it’s so much more than a crime series. It’s relevant and features social commentary and a lot of heart, while still being entertaining. The show is as multifaceted and as intelligent as our audience.”

Housekeepers season three premieres on Monday 4 April at 8pm on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele