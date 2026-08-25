Ntokozo Ndlovu, who outed Prince Masuku’s alleged bigamy, also auditioned for ‘MAFS Mzansi’

The woman who sounded the alarm on Prince Masuku's 'Married at First Sight Mzansi' scandal says she won't be attending the reunion.

Ntokozo Ndlovu, the woman who outed Married At First Sight (MAFS) Mzansi cast member Prince Masuku (also known as Prince Zwide Zwane) for going on the show and getting married while he was already married, has herself been outed by production.

Much to the surprise of audience members watching the highly talked-about show on Sunday evening, production shared that Ntokozo had also auditioned for Married At First Sight Mzansi.

“As far as I am concerned, we’re still married. At the end of the day, he’s my husband,” she told production in the footage aired on episode 8 after coming forward.

The show then filmed a virtual emergency meeting between experts Bakhe Dlamini, Thabang Mashego and Xolani Hitlana, planning a way forward after learning that Masuku had been dishonest about his marital status.

Hitlana outed Ndlovu as a former auditionee before Mashego suggested inviting her to the reunion after the couples decided whether they would recommit.

When confronted by the experts, Masuku vehemently denied Ndlovu’s allegations. He claims their families had met to discuss their separation once they had decided to live apart, and signed a letter agreeing to the dissolution of their union.

‘I will not attend the reunion’

Speaking to TikTok creator Naledi Yamiso on Sunday evening, Ndlovu said she would not attend the reunion, explaining that she does not want to keep talking about Prince, his alleged bigamy, and her apparent hypocrisy.

She said she also did not want to be accused of still wanting to be with him.

“It’s fine, Lunga. I don’t have to go to the reunion because I know what’s at stake, I know what I’m protecting. Going to a show to talk about something that I want to put behind me will not help me with anything.”

She went on to say she doesn’t mind the audience thinking she’s a liar, or Prince accusing her of the same, if it means she gets to exclude herself from the production and narrative moving forward.

Ntokozo Ndlovu, whose allegations exposed Prince Masuku’s undisclosed marriage on Married At First Sight Mzansi, was also outed by production for once auditioning for the show herself. Picture: Facebook, Yolokazi Chagi

The host of the livestream later said Prince had auditioned twice to be cast on Married At First Sight Mzansi, before another TikTok user on the livestream alleged that he had auditioned for several other shows.

Ndlovu told listeners of the livestream that she believes he applied for the protection order he displayed on the show to stop her from speaking to production and exposing him further. While she claims the producers stopped speaking to her after she informed them that he had applied for a protection order, she says the matter was struck off the court roll because Masuku failed to show up for two scheduled appearances to present evidence motivating for a protection order to be granted.

During her livestream, she also denied being the one who contacted production first, claiming that the team from Connect TV (the production house behind the show) reached out to her first.

“I submitted my screenshots when they were asking questions, and I had to submit proof,” she told the hundreds of TikTok users tuned into the stream.

Not just Ntokozo

Two other women spoke during the livestream, sharing their past experiences of dating Prince and alleging some overlap with his marriage to Ndlovu, before she shocked listeners by stating that he had also paid lobola for the unnamed mother of his child. Ndlovu further alleges that she fell pregnant late last year when they tried to reconcile, before suffering a miscarriage. This is after they initially met in 2023, wed in December 2024 and split in February 2025.

Ntokozo Ndlovu, whose allegations exposed Prince Masuku’s undisclosed marriage on Married At First Sight Mzansi, was also outed by production for once auditioning for the show herself. Picture: Facebook, Yolokazi Chagi

To date, she remains in touch with some of his older family members, who she said check on her occasionally, even after the separation.

She explained that this is how she knows what is going on in his life, clarifying that she is not in contact with him directly. The Married At First Sight Mzansi star’s estranged wife spent just over an hour on the livestream answering questions from curious viewers, who felt blindsided by the fact that she had once auditioned herself and were unsure about her authenticity.

Others asked her how she would feel had she been successfully cast and he had been the one outing her for concealing a marriage – a question she did not really answer.

Masuku remains subject to a non-disclosure agreement that all cast members sign upon being cast for the show, and it remains in effect while the season is still airing.