MAFS Mzansi’s Lesiba shares his experience as a husband

Mzansi Magic caught up with Lesiba for a quick-fire round of questions about his experience on the show.

Married at First Sight Mzansi Season 3 is currently airing on Mzansi Magic every Sunday at 6pm, and it continues to be one of the country’s most talked-about reality shows, both on social media and in everyday conversations. With its relatable themes and real-life relationship challenges, the series has viewers invested in every twist and turn.



Last week, the couples’ journeys took another turn as they faced medical emergencies, family interventions and difficult conversations. With each episode bringing new challenges, the pressure is mounting as the couples try to make their marriages work.



The four couples who have bravely taken a leap of faith by saying “I do” to someone they had never met before are Hlulani Ngobeni and Nompumelelo Sobopha, Lesiba Tleane and Matsheliso Maphutse, Obren Masuku and Laurinda Mabunda, and Prince Zwide Zwane and Esethu Seku.



Mzansi Magic caught up with Lesiba for a quick-fire round of questions about his experience on the show.

“I’ve been looking, and I’ve been failing”

Asked what made him sign up in the first place, Lesiba was candid.

“I signed up for the show because I wasn’t looking in the right places. I’ve been looking and I’ve been failing, so I came on to find someone I never thought I could find.”



He said he approached the experiment with an open mind. “I was open to trying something new and different from the normal,” he explained, adding that meeting his match at the altar brought instant relief. “I was relieved they gave me someone I could experience this journey with.”



His first thought on seeing Matsheliso? “What blue eyes you have.”

Married At First Sight Mzansi’s Matsheliso Maphutse and husband Lesiba Tleane. Picture: Instagram, Connect TV

In the lead-up to filming, Lesiba says he leaned on reflection to prepare himself for the leap. “I prepared myself mentally by continuously reflecting on the matter of me getting married until it sunk in.”



As for why viewers should keep watching his story unfold, he’s betting on authenticity: “People should follow my journey because I’m authentic and always true to myself.”



Fame has followed the exposure, too. “Yes, they have; it’s been cool,” he said of being recognised in public. “I’m just always nonchalant about everything.”

His family’s reaction was mixed, he added: “The ones that knew thought I was crazy, but it was good that I was settling down. The ones that didn’t know wanted me to do it in a traditional manner.”

Where viewers stand on Lesiba and Matsheliso

Lesiba’s easy confidence hasn’t shielded him from scrutiny. Since the pair’s wedding aired, fans have raised concerns about the match, citing Lesiba’s reported fondness for partying, drinking, and staying out late as habits that could strain the marriage.

By episode five, that scrutiny had sharpened: Lesiba came under fire after he was filmed disappearing overnight to party with his phone off, only resurfacing the following afternoon, prompting viewers to question his readiness for marriage.



Much of the friction between the pair has centred on what’s been described as Lesiba’s self-styled “King of Lifestyle” persona, which Matsheliso has reportedly felt gets in the way of him settling into married life.



Matsheliso, for her part, has emerged as one of the season’s fan favourites, praised for her candour about why she joined the experiment.

“I signed up for the show because clearly my love life needs a stakeholder engagement and a new strategic direction, but honestly, I’m at a stage in my life where I’m intentional about love,” she has said, describing the process as “terrifying and exciting” in equal measure.



It hasn’t all been tension, though. Earlier this month, Lesiba shared a video on Instagram showing the couple relaxed and visibly happy together, offering fans a warmer glimpse of the marriage than they’d typically seen on screen – and reigniting hope among viewers who are still rooting for Lesiba and Matsheliso to make it work.



