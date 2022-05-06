‘I feel cheated on’ – ‘The Wife’ viewers left in two minds about Qhawe and Naledi

Kaunda Selisho

As The Wife temporarily comes to an end on Showmax, viewers of the show have been left in two minds about the love story unfolding between Qhawe (Kwenzo Ngcobo) and Naledi (Gaisang K. Noge).



Noge was unveiled as the woman chosen to portray Naledi a few months ago and just as it was with cast revelations before, die-hard fans of the book were unhappy about her not resembling the woman described in the third book in the Hlomu series, Naledi: His Love.



The Naledi in the books was more fuller figured and women who identified with this were looking forward to seeing someone who looked like them being loved out loud on-screen and desired in the same way as women with more popularly idolised body types.



While Noge has somewhat of a curvier body type, some believe she’s still much “smaller” than the Naledi described in the books.



Since the first round of backlash, however, the show’s producers, casting directors and screenplay writers have stressed the fact that the show is “inspired by” the story told in the books and that the show is not an exact portrayal thereof.

The Qhawe love story is so hurtful to watch hai…I feel cheated on and I love that I believe it. ????????

Can’t wait for Naledi -season 3 ❤️❤️❤️#TheWifeShowmax #Thewifeonshowmax pic.twitter.com/h7J9zPHZ1B— classyntombazana (@classyntombaza1) May 5, 2022

Despite viewers’ apprehension about Noge’s casting, they can’t help but enjoy seeing Qhawe fall in love.

Cheers to my favs Qhawe and Naledi getting more airtime????????#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/HOjUWBzpFI — Linda Headbush (@Headbush_Semela) May 5, 2022

Yeah I like Qhawe’s squeeze. ???????? #TheWifeShowmax— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 5, 2022

ALSO READ: ‘The Wife’ reactions: Zulu brothers steal the show It's Qhawe asking for his Tsunami for me ????????

Really really enjoying Qhawe and Naledi's love story shem, angifuni ukungasho #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/nKR1PFbvqO— Naledi (@naledijumbo) May 5, 2022 Every time I see Naledi and Qhawe on my screen, I smile like an idiot #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/gkcnxhOFOv— Nandipharrr (@nandipharrr) May 5, 2022

Naledi gets a sex scene

Kwenzo Ngcobo as Qhawe and Gaisang Noge as Naledi on ‘The Wife’ | Picture: Screenshot/ Twitter

The Wife has become known for their sex scenes and thus far, each of the show’s lead actresses have gotten one while Qhawe has featured in two. So it comes as no surprise that Naledi would get one in the finale episodes.

As it was with the sex scenes before this, viewers complained as well, sharing suggestions for how they would have preferred the scene to play out. Others defended the scene for being more realistic than most of what has been shown thus far.

Those complaining about Naledi and Qhawe's sex scene, I wish to see how ya'll have sex with a person for the first time. Noma zithi zibekwa nje nina nibe senibophana ngama ketango? The scene felt real and authentic to me. #TheWifeShowmax— lethukuthula mpungose (@lethukuthulamp3) May 5, 2022

Naledi gave Qhawe ONE round,on the couch and the next day she got engaged ! Ngi cela le uNaledi ageza ngayo please ???????? #TheWifeShowmax— Selani.M (@selani_m) May 5, 2022

Naledi and Qhawe can act this love role bakithi i sometimes forget they are acting the way it seems natural #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/LfWpxXoVFQ— Lion????????▶️moments⏸memoriz⏹pain????happiness (@zeroes008) May 5, 2022

It remained a beautiful scene for most who appreciated how Qhawe’s character was soft and gentle with Naledi who very clearly has some insecurities about her body.

The Wife also showed – albeit briefly – a body type that is not often celebrated in sex scenes.

He later goes on to propose before their bliss is cut short by an attempted confession and botched kidnapping.



One thing about Zulu men they are not afraid to love. Qhawe's proposal was everything #Thewifeshowmax pic.twitter.com/5uzFsiO5Gl— Miya Aneni (@Ruemug) May 5, 2022

That R18 scene where Qhawe lifts Naledi ended me… Thank God he is over Hlomu #TheWifeShowmax— Gabi Mbele™ (@TheGabi) May 6, 2022

Linda and Stella say thank you

Actors Linda Majola and Stella Dlangalala are among the cast members who took some time out to thank the fans who heaped praise upon them throughout the season.

Being on #TheWifeShowmax has been such an amazing experience. A beautiful portrait of dreams becoming a reality. On to greener pastures ✨???? pic.twitter.com/WVgUL6IrVA— Linda Majola (@majola_lindah) May 5, 2022

Extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to bring Lindiwe aka 320 to life. I really dug deep and did my best to play her as truthfully as possible. Thank you for all the feedback and shout-outs, means a lot. Makwande. ????????????♥️ #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/AwqCPH5V5h— Stella Dlangalala (@Stella_Dlangz) May 5, 2022

#TheWifeShowmax What a brilliant actress, give her more tv roles ???????????????????? and she deserves a nomination for best supporting actress pic.twitter.com/nHpeYaWofP— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) May 5, 2022



Based on both their tweets (and the events of this week’s episodes) the pair will not be returning to the show. While Majola has remained mum about what his next move will be, Dlangalala confirmed that she will be joining the Gomora cast.



One person who will be returning to The Wife, however, is Sambulo after his staged death in the weeks prior.

Hlomu gets her flowers

As the show draws to a close to “go back to the drawing board” to improve the television series for their die-hard fans, viewers have also heaped praise upon the show’s first lead, played by actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela.

Mbali carried two seasons as Hlomu and about to carry another one of course.. She is really the book Hlomu. #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/DILRNiQKtx— Zamathole. S (@Zamathole14) May 5, 2022

#TheWifeShowmax

Appreciation Post For Mbalenhle Mavimbela(Hlomu) She Carried This Season With Honor.???? ❤???? pic.twitter.com/Rl6bcQNy41— Isaa Sevein (@Isaakhanya) May 5, 2022

Mavimbela, along with Abdul Khoza (Nqoba) and Zikhona Sodlaka (Mandisa) has also been honoured for their portrayal of the Hlomu book series characters, portrayals that have differed from the direction taken in the book – much to the delight of fans of The Wife.

#TheWifeShowmax I don't like the fact that Mandisa won't punished for what she did and why is Zandile not asking her about the money she burnt? pic.twitter.com/eEzBrlsVYh— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) May 5, 2022

Nkosana and Zandile can hang it up now

What was billed to be one of the show’s greatest love stories has taken a bizarre turn and viewers have had enough of Nkosana, Zandile and their shenanigans.

Namely, the storyline involving Zandile’s father haunting her child.

It is unclear when The Wife will return for season three but the viewers can only wait and hope that the break gives the production team the time needed to improve the show.

