‘I feel cheated on’ – ‘The Wife’ viewers left in two minds about Qhawe and Naledi

As The Wife temporarily comes to an end on Showmax, viewers of the show have been left in two minds about the love story unfolding between Qhawe (Kwenzo Ngcobo) and Naledi (Gaisang K. Noge).
Noge was unveiled as the woman chosen to portray Naledi a few months ago and just as it was with cast revelations before, die-hard fans of the book were unhappy about her not resembling the woman described in the third book in the Hlomu series, Naledi: His Love.
The Naledi in the books was more fuller figured and women who identified with this were looking forward to seeing someone who looked like them being loved out loud on-screen and desired in the same way as women with more popularly idolised body types.
While Noge has somewhat of a curvier body type, some believe she’s still much “smaller” than the Naledi described in the books.
Since the first round of backlash, however, the show’s producers, casting directors and screenplay writers have stressed the fact that the show is “inspired by” the story told in the books and that the show is not an exact portrayal thereof.
Despite viewers’ apprehension about Noge’s casting, they can’t help but enjoy seeing Qhawe fall in love.
Naledi gets a sex scene
The Wife has become known for their sex scenes and thus far, each of the show’s lead actresses have gotten one while Qhawe has featured in two. So it comes as no surprise that Naledi would get one in the finale episodes.
As it was with the sex scenes before this, viewers complained as well, sharing suggestions for how they would have preferred the scene to play out. Others defended the scene for being more realistic than most of what has been shown thus far.
It remained a beautiful scene for most who appreciated how Qhawe’s character was soft and gentle with Naledi who very clearly has some insecurities about her body.
The Wife also showed – albeit briefly – a body type that is not often celebrated in sex scenes.
He later goes on to propose before their bliss is cut short by an attempted confession and botched kidnapping.
Linda and Stella say thank you
Actors Linda Majola and Stella Dlangalala are among the cast members who took some time out to thank the fans who heaped praise upon them throughout the season.
Based on both their tweets (and the events of this week’s episodes) the pair will not be returning to the show. While Majola has remained mum about what his next move will be, Dlangalala confirmed that she will be joining the Gomora cast.
One person who will be returning to The Wife, however, is Sambulo after his staged death in the weeks prior.
Hlomu gets her flowers
As the show draws to a close to “go back to the drawing board” to improve the television series for their die-hard fans, viewers have also heaped praise upon the show’s first lead, played by actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela.
Mavimbela, along with Abdul Khoza (Nqoba) and Zikhona Sodlaka (Mandisa) has also been honoured for their portrayal of the Hlomu book series characters, portrayals that have differed from the direction taken in the book – much to the delight of fans of The Wife.
Nkosana and Zandile can hang it up now
What was billed to be one of the show’s greatest love stories has taken a bizarre turn and viewers have had enough of Nkosana, Zandile and their shenanigans.
Namely, the storyline involving Zandile’s father haunting her child.
It is unclear when The Wife will return for season three but the viewers can only wait and hope that the break gives the production team the time needed to improve the show.
