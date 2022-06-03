Gugu Gumede returns to ‘Uzalo’ after giving birth to first child

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actress Gugu Gumede is returning to South Africa’s most viewed television show Uzalo.

The star made the announcement this week on her Instagram account after a long hiatus from television.

“My 6-month maternity leave officially ends tomorrow. Excited to be back with my @uzalo_sabc1 fam, but incredibly nervous to leave my princess. Mommies, what made this transition easier for you? Please send some words of encouragement,” she wrote.

Fans heeded her call for words of encouragement, with The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso ‘LaConco’ Conco sharing what helped her when she returned from her maternity leave.

“Prayer helped me, still does and will always. Don’t overthink it remember she is a precious gift from God. Enjoy your first day back at work mummy,” she commented.

Gumede gave birth to her first child, a baby girl in February.

Announcing the news she said: “23.02.22. Exactly a month ago, my life became the greatest testimony. My daughter, may the heavens pave a way for your greatness, and may they always go to war on your behalf. You are so dearly loved! Come to me correct y’all, I’m someone’s mother.”

Gumede portrays the character of Mamlambo, a prophetess on Uzalo on SABC 1. She had to take a break in September last year after the passing of her mother, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi.

KaMagwaza-Msibi passed away from a heart attack. She founded the National Freedom Party (NFP) along with other former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members whom she worked with when she served as chairperson of the IFP, after a long career within the party.

She was also the science and technology deputy minister between 2014 and 2019.

