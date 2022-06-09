Jub Jub ‘back by popular demand’ as he gears up to host Uyajola 99

Lerato Maimela

Mzansi’s favourite dramatic reality television show Uyajola 99 is back and viewers will be delighted to know that Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye will be back at Moja Love as the host of the show.

The television personality took to social media on Tuesday evening to post a promo video of the new season of Uyajola 99 which is currently still in the production phase. In the caption of the post he announced that he will once again be hosting the reality television show.

“Back by popular demand beng’ngeke ngin’yeke nje. Obafooooli. Cho phez’kwenye. Ni nyile ke manje,” said Maarohanye in the caption of his post.

The promo video shows never before seen footage of people catching their lovers being unfaithful on air, and Jub Jub travelling with his team in helicopters, private cars and buses to get to different destinations where he has been asked to expose cheating partners.

The video ends with the host of the show letting people know that they can call into the show if they too would like to be assisted in revealing their partner’s shady affairs.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Are Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub on good terms?

Earlier this year, City Press reported that Molemo was given an ultimatum by Moja Love’s founder and CEO, Aubrey Tau to apologise to the mother of his son, singer Kelly Khumalo, for alleging that she uses “muti” during his interview on MacG’s Podcast and Chill.

Tau made it clear that if he did not want to apologise to Khumalo for his statement, then he would not be given the opportunity to return to Moja Love as the host of Uyajola 99.

In a statement that was shared with TshisaLIVE, Moja Love confirmed that Jub Jub was back as the presenter of the reality show. The channel added that he did what was asked of him and even went through “stringent sensitivity training”.

“Moja Love can confirm that Jub Jub is back and shooting Uyajola 99 after going through stringent sensitivity training, as was required of him by the channel. He has also apologised for his utterances, especially to the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo.

“Jub Jub has requested to deal with his personal matters privately and has assured us that this will not interfere with his work and, as the channel, we respect that. Viewers can expect Jub Jub at his best as he exposes extramarital affairs and brings abomakhwapheni to light,” said the statement.