Mdu Mahlangu celebrates the beauty of township life on Moja Love’s Kasi-2-Kasi [VIDEO]

'Kasi-2-Kasi' icelebrates people that come from townships and who've gone on to impact lives outside of their neighbourhoods.

Being the face of a national TV show can come with ample pressure. Mduduzi Mahlangu, the host of new Moja Love TV show Kasi-2-Kasi, says he didn’t feel this burden because he’s very familiar with what’s at the core of the show; the township.

“I’m a guy from ekasi and the show focuses on township lifestyle. The only pressure I felt was internal and that was to make sure that I give my best every time I’m on set as a host,” Mahlangu, who is simply known as Mdu and who hails from Tembisa, told The Citizen.

Kasi-2-Kasi, which in essence means township to township, is a show that celebrates people that come from townships who have gone on to impact lives outside of their neighbourhoods.

In each episode Mahlangu tours a particular township with a well-known personality from that township, reflecting on some of their fondest memories.

In the first episode, Mahlangu visited Dube in Soweto where media personality Lerato Sengadi grew up.

“I don’t think I can say I felt any pressure as yet because the show is still new and it’s very much in my element,” said the 33-year-old.

Mahlangu’s kasi vibes

This is Mahlangu’s first time hosting a show on a national platform but he has done some hosting and broadcasting work in the past.

During the Covid pandemic, Mahlangu co-hosted the June 16th livestream for the Gauteng government. But he says hosting Kasi-2-Kasi is a different beast.

“[It] was a great experience that sharpened my hosting skills. However, Kasi-2-Kasi is a completely different vibe,” he shares.

“It’s more organic and unpredictable, as each episode brings a new environment that requires me to adapt and take control. I’m loving the challenge and the experience.”

Mahlangu has also worked as a voiceover artist, director, scriptwriter and dancer.

“Having worked in TV for years behind the scenes, this show is an opportunity to prove how good I am in front of the camera,” says the bubbly host.

“It’s been a lifelong dream to be a TV host but more so this an opportunity to learn TV production through the guidance of the producer of the show, Mangi Mbileni.”

Mahlangu, who has a keen interest in fashion, spoke of his involvement beyond just being the face of the show.

“With my background in township marketing and brand activation, I research the areas we film in to ensure I’m informed and can adapt to the local language, dress, and lifestyle,” he said.

“I also contribute ideas to the producer, bringing my knowledge and perspective to enhance the show. Essentially, my role is to infuse the authentic kasi element into Kasi-2-Kasi.”

Celebrating beauty of townships

TV channel Moja Love is often criticised for only depicting the undesirable side of black people. Whether it’s families bickering over the ownership of a home on Rea Tsotella or a couple caught literally with their pants down and stripped of their dignity on Uyajola 9/9 – the channel has seemingly championed crass behaviour in the name of entertainment.

But a show like Kasi-2-Kasi is celebrating the good that comes from harsh environments such as townships.

“The channel plays a significant role in supporting black communities through its programming and community initiatives,” said Mahlangu.

“That said, balance in programming is crucial. Shows like Kasi-2-Kasi are essential because they provide a fresh perspective and celebrate township life, offering entertainment while fostering representation. It’s vital for our audience to see themselves reflected in inspiring and diverse ways.”

According to Mahlangu, the first season of the show is still in production with about 70% of the episodes shot and a few more remaining to complete the season. The inaugural season has 13 episodes.

Of the episodes he’s already shot, Mahlangu says he doesn’t have a favourite as each episode has elements that contribute to the show.

“Honestly, I can’t pick just one episode as my favourite,” he says.

“Each one has been a unique experience, bringing its own excitement – whether it’s the energy of the guest, the vibe and aesthetics of the kasi, or how well my links come together.”

