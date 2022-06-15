Over 4 million sign petition to remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’

Citizen Reporter

There are conflicting reports on whether or not Amber Heard will reprise her role in the DC Comics sequel Aquaman.

Heard shot to infamy during a widely publicised defamation trial involving her ex-husband, Pirates of the Caribbean star, Jonny Depp.

A US jury found both Depp and Heard liable for defamation — but sided more strongly with the 59-year-old actor over bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded Depp $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of “sexual violence” was defamatory to Depp.

READ NEXT: Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp – jury finds

Since then Heard’s career has been somewhat on ice. According to a report by Just Jared, Heard will be cut from Aquaman 2 and the Lost Kingdom.

The report claims Warner Bros recently held a test screening for the movie giving Heard’s character Mera, an extended screen time of 20-25 minutes.

WATCH: Will Amber Heard be recast on Aquaman 2?

Warner Bros. will be conducting reshoots for the sequel with lead Jason Mamoa and Nicole Kidman. They further claimed Heard will be recast and won’t appear in future appearances.

The report stated while Heard won’t be cut in the entire Aquaman film, she will retain a “small role.”

But Heard’s publicists told The Hollywood Reporter the claims were not true saying “the rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”

DC Films President previously testified in the defamation trial saying the studio had conversations about recasting the actress.

A petition on change.org to have the actress removed from the movie has since garnered over 4.6 million signatures.

Aquaman is the highest gross movie for DC Comics, it earned $1.15 billion globally beating out Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice ($863 million) and Wonder Woman ($822.8million).

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele