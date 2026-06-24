‘Govt must reconsider priorities’ – 27 groups mobilise for 30 June anti-illegal immigration marches

'We still believe that we can find solutions for our problems and that if the government takes time to listen, we will find each other.'

Six days before the announced date of 30 June for the national marches against illegal immigration, the March and March Movement and 26 other civil groups are mobilising South Africans to come in their numbers.

On Wednesday, 24 June, 27 civil organisations held a media briefing and expressed disappointment over the government’s response to the planned marches. Among other issues, the organisations criticised the South African Police Service’s (Saps) reported R600 million bill for security measures on 30 June.

“We want our government to start respecting their bosses, their voters. We want the government to reconsider their priorities. It is interesting that the acting minister of police has dedicated his time to reassure foreign nationals that he will protect them. But not once has he ever assured South Africans that he is going to attend to their concerns.

“He has blatantly refused to respond to the correspondence, but today he is prepared to spend R600 million against South Africans. The Human Rights Commission has become a human rights commission of foreign nationals with no clue about what South Africans are experiencing.”

30 June demands

The organisations have made several demands of the government and have vowed to continue the marches beyond 30 June until the government “listens”.

“We demand a policy shift. The disdain of our government cannot be allowed anymore. The issue of illegal immigration is not a concern affecting only one sector of society, one movement or one individual. It is a matter that impacts communities across South Africa.

“South Africans are tired of standing in long queues in hospitals. They are tired of competing for spaces in public schools with illegal immigrants. South Africans are tired of competing for jobs with foreign nationals who are appointed in conflict with section 8 of the Employment Services Act.

“Put differently, our government must immediately declare that the township economy must be reserved for South African citizens only. The township economy must be reserved for South African citizens only. We have been trying to engage with the government over the past 12 months, and it is clear that our government does not understand what we want. This was confirmed by the address of the president. While we remain disappointed, we are not despondent.”

Government accused of ‘ignoring us’

Although the organisations commended leaders such as Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli for “trying to fix the problem with us”, they hoped the national government would follow suit.

“We still believe that we can find solutions for our problems and that if the government takes time to listen, we will find each other.

“We note the silence of many political parties and academics; we see you.

“The government has issued a statement saying it is going to spend [R] 600 million as a result of the 30th. It has ensured that no police officer takes leave on the 30th, but not once have they tried to engage with us. That’s what this government does. It plans for the citizens and against the citizens, but never consults the very same citizens.”

‘No violence’

While sentiment among those opposed to the marches has been that there would be violence and looting, the organisations said this was not the case.

“We are not calling for violence, but for government and the business sector to respect the law. It is that simple. No one will be violated, and one will be killed on the 30th of June, and no looting, I repeat, no one will be violated. No one will be killed on the 30th of June and no looting will take place in our name.

“What we are going to do is to start a national march to freedom, a rolling mass action to continue until our demands are met by the government. The 30th is not an event, but the beginning of a process, not only to liberate South Africans, but the entire Africa from the bondage of colonialism.”

Peaceful marches on 30 June

“We will demonstrate across the country peacefully. We will work tirelessly in a quest to hold our government accountable. No one must aid and abet illegal immigrants. This includes our government.

“We call upon all our members and all our communities not to cause any destruction to property. No shop must be looted. We are law-abiding citizens, and we don’t behave like criminals who are selling drugs to our children.

“The organisations want the government to present a proper plan to the nation on how they intend to address the immigration crisis, not just window dressing. We call upon our members to take this to the streets peacefully, engage with the government and never stop fighting until we win. It is not a responsibility to be carried by one individual, but all of us must play a part. It starts with you, and no matter how small the contribution is, it matters.”

The organisations called on churches, traditional leaders, political parties and foreigners who are in the country legally to join the marches against “the hostile takeover of our country”.

“We call upon South Africans to hold our government accountable. Your vote must never come cheap.”