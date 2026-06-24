News

Home » News

GDE confirms you won’t be getting your kid’s report this week

Picture of Caslian Scott

By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

2 minute read

24 June 2026

12:33 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Schools have issued notices to parents, informing them that reports will not be provided until the system is fixed.

report collection delays, GDE, Gauteng Department of Education

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Gauteng Department of Education has announced delays in the issuing of term two report cards after experiencing technical challenges on the South African Schools Administration and Management System (SA-SAMS).

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, GDE spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwane said the issues will be resolved in five to seven days at most.

Meanwhile, schools have issued notices to parents, informing them that reports will not be provided until the system is fixed.

Technical difficulties

The SA-SAMS, which is the official software application used by the Department of Basic Education, stopped working on Friday, posing a provincial challenge.

The system manages learner data, contains educator and staff information, manages curriculum tracking, captures learners’ results, and stores attendance and marks for reporting.

“CITRIX issues are currently being solved by a technical and competent team.” Lubhelwane ensured.

“They are going to be resolved in less than 5-7 days maximum. After that, the parents will be able to receive reports,” she added.

Impact

The GDE has acknowledged the impact this disruption may have on school operations and sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Deputy Director at the GDE, Kgadi Mathatho, noted that further updates will be communicated as soon as additional information becomes available.

These technical issues come as the education budget for 2026/27 was announced, noting that Gauteng currently serves over 2.06 million learners across 3 320 schools.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

basic education department Department of Basic Education (DBE) Editor’s Choice education Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) report

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts NPA mum on Cat Matlala plea deal as Saps-Medicare24 tender case split
News GDE confirms you won’t be getting your kid’s report this week
News SA’s municipalities incur R145bn irregular expenditure in 4 years, metros ‘going backwards’
South Africa National Assembly adopts rules for Ramaphosa impeachment committee
News Police ready for any eventuality on 30 June, says Cachalia

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News