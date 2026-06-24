GDE confirms you won’t be getting your kid’s report this week

Schools have issued notices to parents, informing them that reports will not be provided until the system is fixed.

The Gauteng Department of Education has announced delays in the issuing of term two report cards after experiencing technical challenges on the South African Schools Administration and Management System (SA-SAMS).

Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, GDE spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwane said the issues will be resolved in five to seven days at most.

Meanwhile, schools have issued notices to parents, informing them that reports will not be provided until the system is fixed.

Technical difficulties

The SA-SAMS, which is the official software application used by the Department of Basic Education, stopped working on Friday, posing a provincial challenge.

The system manages learner data, contains educator and staff information, manages curriculum tracking, captures learners’ results, and stores attendance and marks for reporting.

“CITRIX issues are currently being solved by a technical and competent team.” Lubhelwane ensured.

“They are going to be resolved in less than 5-7 days maximum. After that, the parents will be able to receive reports,” she added.

Impact

The GDE has acknowledged the impact this disruption may have on school operations and sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Deputy Director at the GDE, Kgadi Mathatho, noted that further updates will be communicated as soon as additional information becomes available.

These technical issues come as the education budget for 2026/27 was announced, noting that Gauteng currently serves over 2.06 million learners across 3 320 schools.