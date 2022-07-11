Real Housewives of Cape Town reactions: ‘It’s giving off Moja Love vibes’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Real Housewives of Cape Town aired on Sunday evening, to a not-so-warm reception.

The newest housewives are from diverse social backgrounds and represent an eccentric mix of new and old moneyed individuals, connected by one common thread – their desire to run the Mother City.

The Real Housewives of Cape Town are Beverly Steyn, Rushda Moosajee, Loveline Abinokhauno aka Mrs Leo, Thato Montse, Camilla McDowell, Kutazwa ‘Rooksy’ Gqirana and Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo.

The first episode aired on Mzansi Magic, taking a different strategy from previous shows, Real Housewives of Durban and Real Housewives of Johannesburg, which first aired on Showmax before premiering on DStv.

Right off the bat, McDowell and Montse made the biggest impression on the audience as they were clearly going to bring the drama. McDowell has been dubbed “Queen of Constantia” because of her opulent mansion in the wealthy suburb.

RELATED: ‘Sophisticated yet spicy’ – ‘Real Housewives of Cape Town’ to air on Mzansi Magic

The Cape Town housewives have centred their families in their storylines. Mrs Leo said she lost friends after she married a Nigerian man and was judged for dating them, adding that her marriage has been tough.

Montse, a winemaker, described herself as a straight shooter and her relationship with her son was glaring, this after the 10-year-old questioned her drinking habits, insinuating she had a problem.

Viewers were then introduced to Steyn, who went on a shopping trip with her daughter – Gisele, revealing that they bought her a restaurant, but she told them she “didn’t want it anymore” as she wanted to move to Ballito in Durban.

Each woman received a mysterious invitation from Mrs Leo. Moosajee walked into the cocktail glam affair in a tight black mini dress, and the women quickly criticised it as being inappropriate.

There was tension between the host and Rooksy. Rooksy explained she received a message from Mrs Leo in which she called her a crook and disrespectful.

However, the friends of 17 years didn’t go into great detail as to how their dispute started. But eventually, Montse figured out their argument was based on Rooksy not informing Mrs Leo that she was joining the Real Housewives of Cape Town.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts.

I see why this didn't air on Showmax first ???? #RHOCT— big batty gyal (@zimyeuw) July 10, 2022

Apparently Bev and daughter are giving Madam and Mercy but actually rich ????????????????



#RHOCT pic.twitter.com/sSObcztnmy— ???????? (@TheePrincess9) July 10, 2022

Is it just me or is everything a bit tooo cringe? #RHOCT pic.twitter.com/PB8gEyk4GN— Bernz (@bernzoctober) July 10, 2022

Real Housewives of Durban set a very high standard.#Rhoct pic.twitter.com/rJ3Yc6f7fj— KaraboPDube ???????????????????????? (@KaraboPDube) July 10, 2022

I'm like Thato please???????????? when there's drama I will make sure I'm there #Rhoct #RHOCT— Malveeh (@malveeh) July 10, 2022