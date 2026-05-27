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WATCH: Nonku Williams shows off her new look after a ‘virtual lift’

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

27 May 2026

04:27 pm

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Nonku said she's already noticing changes, just a day after the procedure.

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Reality TV personality Nonku Williams has shared an update after undergoing a ‘virtual lift’ procedure.

The non-surgical procedure is designed to lift the face and restore volume without surgery or incisions.

Williams posted a video update a day after the treatment, saying she was already noticing changes despite some swelling.

“So I did sides to give me that snatched look. And you know what I love about this? It just gets better with time,” she said.

“I think I’ll be able to see the full results or the best results maybe after like two months. But every single day it keeps on getting better and better.”

Swelling, discomfort, and recovery

She added that she was still experiencing swelling and discomfort, but said the pain was manageable.

“I’m still a bit swollen because I’m not able to chew properly. But it’s bearable,” she said.

“On a scale of one to 10, I would give it a three or a four. But I promise you, it is not bad at all.”

This is not the first cosmetic procedure Williams has done.

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In 2023, she underwent liposuction surgery and later shared details about her recovery process on social media.

“Thankful to be back home, but the pain is almost unbearable … feels like I’ve been run over by a bus,” she wrote at the time.

A few weeks before the surgery, Williams also revealed that she had undergone filler and Botox procedures.

“I was so nervous because I hate needles. The procedure was kinda uncomfortable, but nothing too unbearable. And the result is so damn worth it!” she said.

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