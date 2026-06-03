Sne Mseleku says she will pause having children until marriage: ‘People are laughing at me’

The reality TV star recently welcomed her third child.

Uthando Nes’Thembu star Sne Mseleku says she will not have more children until she is married.

Mseleku spoke during an interview with Durban-based community radio station Izwi Lomzansi, where she opened up about social media criticism and her personal decisions regarding motherhood.

“People are laughing at me, and I don’t like that. But they must relax. I won’t get pregnant again until I get married. And that’s if I get married,” she said.

Sne on birth control use

The reality TV star said she is using contraception to prevent pregnancy.

“I think I’ve been negligent and naive, that’s why I wasn’t using contraception,” she added.

Mseleku recently welcomed her third child. She said she fell pregnant with her firstborn when she was 19 years old.

“I’m not sure about the age of the secondborn. I think he’s six, seven or eight years old. And my third-born is months old. It’s a girl, and her name is Nkanyezi,” she said.

Sne Mseleku rose to fame through her family’s reality television series Uthando Nes’Thembu, which documents the life of Musa Mseleku and his family.