‘We were there to discuss Kelly’s lobola negotiations’ – Zandile Khumalo 

Kaunda Selisho

The saga surrounding the unsolved mystery of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder continues with Kelly Khumalo’s sister, Zandile Khumalo, finally agreeing to her first public interview since that fateful night over eight years ago.



Speaking to eNCA’s Slindelo Masikane, Zandile addressed the issue as well as some of the questions the public has had about what happened that night.

She also revealed that they had actually come together that night in an effort to map out a way forward for Kelly and Senzo’s relationship after the soccer player expressed his desire to marry the singer.

Zandile was present on the night that Senzo was shot and she was there along with her sister Kelly – who was Senzo’s girlfriend at the time – as well as her own ex-boyfriend, Longwe Twala, and some of Senzo’s friends.

Zandile declared she would die defending herself against speculation that she was involved in the murder.

In an effort to defend herself and her family, Zandile reminded viewers that it was not just the Khumalo family present the night that Senzo was killed.

“Intruders came into the house, we were very happy… Most people think that we are so-called ‘criminal masterminds’, but they are forgetting the fact that Senzo’s friends were there. It was not just the Khumalo’s in the house…

“Yes, we know Mthoko, we had seen him every now and then, but Tumelo we had met for the first time that day because he was there to discuss the upcoming lobola negotiations for Kelly and would be one of Senzo’s representatives in the discussions,” explained Zandile.

ALSO READ: Kelly Khumalo spills the beans about Senzo Meyiwa’s parents, fans react

She then asked why people believe his friends wouldn’t say anything about what happened, if they knew what had happened and who was responsible.

“I just hope that eventually, we’ll find solace, we’ll find the answer that we’re looking for and obviously for Senzo’s family to find closure so that they can move forward after losing their child.”

During her interview, Zandile cast suspicion on Senzo’s wife, Mandisa, and his mother and brought up the mention of the use of witchcraft as revealed in the Netflix documentary about the murder investigation.



In the documentary, Senzo’s mother admitted to consulting traditional healers in an effort to remove Kelly Khumalo from her son’s life with the hope that this would save his marriage to Mandisa.

WATCH: Zandile Khumalo speaks about the night Senzo Meyiwa was killed

Zandile questioned the scope of the investigation, criticizing the investigative team for “only fishing in one pond” and calling the investigation a circus.

She also claimed that she has never been contacted by the state and asked to identify the suspects or testify as a witness for the state.

“I can’t wait for my day in court because as we are here, it’s been what… Eight years now…? We’ve been telling the truth, nothing but the truth. We’ve been helping any way we can. We’ve been assisting in every way we can, there’s never a time where we’ve been called and we were not available.”

Lastly, she refused to speak about the state of her relationship with her sister and said she only publicly declared the end of their relationship in an effort to defend herself but would not clarify what she was defending herself against.

READ NEXT: Today I’m known as an accessory to murder because of her – Kelly Khumalo’s sister