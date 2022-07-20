GomoraMzansi: Thati is pregnant and Katlego Danke might be too

Kaunda Selisho

It seems as though rumours that actress Katlego Danke might be pregnant are true after it was finally revealed that Thati – the character that she plays on Mzansi Magic telenovela, Gomora – is expecting a baby.

There is never a dull moment in Thati’s life and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon as the character was revealed to be expecting the baby of another character who recently terrorised her to no end.

Season two ended with the spectacular nuptials between Onthatile “Thathi” Molefe-Ndaba and Phumlani Ndaba (Buyile Mdladla), who is her late husband’s brother.

According to Showmax, it seemed like a trip down the aisle was never going to happen between the two, particularly because of the forces that were preventing this marriage from happening.

“From Melusi (Zolisa Xaluva), who’s struggling to make peace with Thathi’s newfound love, to Phumlani’s parents who were refusing to give him their blessing and even his mystery daughter.”

But the couple powered through and got married only for Phumlani to terrorise Thati before meeting his untimely (but welcomed) end at the hands of her lover and baby daddy, Melusi, who is now in prison for his murder.

Various teasers about the show and fan reactions have highlighted Thati’s weird behaviour in recent weeks and this has led many to believe that the character is pregnant.

Thati is pregnant? Wow what a twist!!#GomoraMzansi— Ms Lia (@Bantle_Mokgosi) July 18, 2022

However, Daily Sun recently reported that this story development is a convenient one for actress Katlego Danke, 43, as it will allow her to incorporate her real-life pregnancy into the show.



Danke already has a young son, but little else is known about the actress’s personal life.

When contacted for comment by Daily Sun, the actress neither confirmed nor denied the news.



Despite the lack of confirmation on her part, fans have already started congratulating the actress. A situation which may become awkward if it turns out that she is not pregnant in real life.

