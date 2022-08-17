Mzansi brace yourselves for Die ‘Real Housewives van Pretoria’!  

Xanet Scheepers

We have come to love the women from The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, The Real Housewives of Durban and The Real Housewives of Cape Town. But, have you ever wondered what an Afrikaans version of the show would be like?

Your curiosity will soon be put to rest.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, kykNET announced that Die Real Housewives van Pretoria is in production and will air on the channel in mid-October.

Nomsa Philiso, Executive Head of Programming: M-Net channels said The Real Housewives of Pretoria will bring nothing short of authentic, entertaining, and exciting content to viewers and that the production of the show is aligned with their commitment to showcase a diverse content offering to their customers.

The Real Housewives van Pretoria is produced by none other than Rian van Heerden, well-known radio personality and television presenter.

He was also behind the racy six-part docu-series Sex in Afrikaans which aired on Showmax earlier this year.

“I am convinced that Die Real Housewives van Pretoria will get the country buzzing and keep it buzzing. There are more than enough moments that will leave you stunned but also make you think twice about the traditional message that Pretoria is conservative and boring,” he said.

So, what can viewers expect from the fifth version of the Real Housewives franchise?

While we haven’t seen the first episode, we’ve been told that the ladies from Pretoria definitely know how to live the luxury life and that viewers can expect an unplanned race in luxury vehicles, a dramatic hike, Botox, hyenas, an action-packed trip to Zanzibar and lots of horses!

Waldimar Pelser, director of the kykNET channels said they want to showcase a group of strong Afrikaans women from Pretoria who play big roles in their families and communities, and of course also bring the pizzazz that Real Housewives is known for. “These women live large and know the beautiful things in life. This is a rare chance to get to know them intimately, and walk in their shoes.”

Die Real Housewives van Pretoria will start airing on 13 October 2022 on kykNET DStvchannel 144 and simulcast on Showmax.