Divorce or a second wife? What lies ahead for Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha?

Kaunda Selisho

The penultimate episode of the second season of Uthando Lodumo was full of surprises as Babes Wodumo shared some shocking details about her husband Mampintsha and his love of sex and money.

In the episode, Babes Wodumo (real name Bongekile Simelane) met up with her pastor, Bishop Vusi Dube, to update him on how her marriage has been going. The pair have been seeing him for marital counselling this season.

“Things are going well, it’s just that there are a few things that Mandla is doing” begins the musician during her counselling session at Ethekwini Community Church

The update came after a discussion between Babes Wodumo and her husband regarding allegations from an unnamed woman that Mampintsha had fathered a child outside of his marriage to Babes.

She also said that there had been some discrepancies in their finances that led her to wonder what he was doing with their money without consulting her.

“As his wife, I deserve to get all these answers,” she said during her diary session.

Babes Wodumo ukhupha iziGaxa zodwa. This is what you call a reality show #UthandoLodumo— Lungelwa Hada (@HadaLungelwa) October 27, 2022

Copyright issues

Babes told Bishop Dube that he placed her business affairs under the control of a company that she did not know but added that she never signed any paperwork to sanction the move which makes what Mampintsha did fraudulent.

“I was told that all my music and royalties have been transferred into this company but how…?”

“Every time I release a song, they would block it from being played on Facebook because the usage rights belong to said company,” explained Babes.

Nothing saddening as watching the demise of this young, beautiful and talented girl right in front of our eyes at the hands of her abuser. This is while the capitalist system profits on it. Its painful, if anything I hope one day she is able to walk away and rebuild her life. pic.twitter.com/nSmymEdtQ8— Ms Rebrand (@vsobudula) October 27, 2022

She told Bishop Dube that the company paid her husband a lump sum of money for this deal but that she – the artist who, in part, made the music – didn’t see a cent of that money.

Babes Wodumo further revealed that the company in question provided her proof that they had paid her husband accordingly for the deal.

Uthando Lodumo Episode 9: Babes Wodumo signing off her music rights to Mampintsha and some other shady label. Yeah neh this is the most heartbreaking news I’ve heard today ????????. #UthandoLodumo #Showmax— Babes Wodumo’s USB (@Amala_Graham) October 27, 2022

Instagram issues

The deal with the unnamed company didn’t seem to stop at music as Babes also told the Bishop Dube that she no longer has access to her Instagram. Which would explain why she has not posted on the account in months.

She was the only one who lost access to her Instagram as Mampintsha has kept access to his and she claims that he uses the account to cheat on her.

“When I log on to Instagram, I see the messages that he sent to other female celebrities that I know,” she said.

I know the show is for both of them and it's supposed to showcase their love hence it's called #UthandoLodumo BUT if season 3 could be just Babes Wodumo alone, Showmax would really hit the mark. There's a market patiently waiting for Babe's independence, success and happiness♥️— Bekithemba Zulu ???????? (@BekithembaZ) October 28, 2022

She added that some of the women he hits on even ask him to stop what he is doing because he is a married man.

Additionally, she told the bishop that he sleeps with every dancer she hires and added that even if she fires them and hires new dancers, he sleeps with them too.

“He’s also dating some of my friends, that really hurt me.”

Mampintsha’s lovechild

She also told the bishop about her suspicions that he may have sired a child outside of their marriage, adding that the child in question looks like her friend’s child.

She also believes that the child could be his and that his mother — her mother-in-law — knows this and uses it to blackmail him into doing whatever she wants.

Babes Wodumo told her Bishop Dube that she has no problem with the existence of the child and that she would be willing to help her husband look after the child. She said her only issue was the fact that he was hiding the existence of the child from her, especially because the existence of the child qualifies its mother to become Mampintsha’s second wife under the rules of polygamy.

“Every time I mention this girl’s name… And a few people have seen them together at South Beach multiple times, it explains why he loves going to South Beach.”

Later in the episode, she revealed that the woman Mampintsha was cheating on her with was her childhood friend and that this hurt her deeply.

She also revealed that Mampintsha had previously been in a car accident with this woman and that the incident had been caught on camera and shared online.

She then warned all the women sleeping with Mampintsha that she could do the same thing to them that they are doing to her. That is, she could sleep with their boyfriends.

“The issue with hiding this from me is that if I find out in six or seven years that it’s true, I might ask for a divorce,” she told Bishop Dube.

She concluded her conversation with Bishop Dube by admitting defeat, stating that Mampintsha was the last person she thought would do all these things to her.

He asked for Babes Wodumo’s permission to set up a meeting so that they could confront Mampintsha about everything she had told him during their conversation.

She ended the episode by meeting with her financial consultant who assisted her to put together an online budget and mull over her options when it comes to making her money grow.