Best SA reality shows to stream on Showmax this December
From risque shows to educational shows, you are spoiled for choice.
‘Sports Wives’ reality show star, Christa Kgamphe-Jane. Picture: Supplied
If you have not decided on what to watch this December holidays, we have a list of the best South African reality shows you can watch on Showmax.
Here are the best reality shows to stream this December on Showmax.
‘The Mommy Club’ reunion
Next week, 5 December, the award-winning TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda will host the reunion special of the first season of The Mommy Club.
The show follows the glamorous lives of five Jozi IT moms, Her Majesty, Mpumi Mops, Nunurai, Ratile Mabitsela, and Tshego Manche.
‘Bae Beyond Borders’
Get a front row seat as four South African women try to find their Nigerian prince charmings in Bae Beyond Borders.
The show features four South African women and 12 Nigerian men vying for love.
‘Sports Wives’
The new reality show, set to air on 5 December, gives you a glimpse into the lives of the wives, girlfriends, and exes of sports stars.
Cast members include ex-footballer Thabo September’s wife, Bomzi September, Chrissie Kgamphe-Jane and Tsholo Makgalemele-Mbane, who are married to Banyana Banyana players Refiloe Jane and Bambanani Mbane, respectively.
‘Kwa Mam’Mkhize’ Season two
The brand new season of Kwa Mam’Mkhize will premiere on 14 December, with an eight-part all-access look inside the life of the Durban business mogul.
In the second season, we see Shauwn as a mother, grandmother, businesswoman, and all-around boss.
‘This Body Works For Me’ season two
The show is in its second season with additional cast members Lebo, Diamond and Dione Xanthe.
This Body Works For Me gives viewers a first-hand look into the world of workers in the adult entertainment industry.
‘The Bala Family’
The show takes viewers behind the scenes as the Bala family tries to bury their differences and rebuild their relationships.
