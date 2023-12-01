Best SA reality shows to stream on Showmax this December

From risque shows to educational shows, you are spoiled for choice.

If you have not decided on what to watch this December holidays, we have a list of the best South African reality shows you can watch on Showmax.

Here are the best reality shows to stream this December on Showmax.

‘The Mommy Club’ reunion

Next week, 5 December, the award-winning TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda will host the reunion special of the first season of The Mommy Club.

The show follows the glamorous lives of five Jozi IT moms, Her Majesty, Mpumi Mops, Nunurai, Ratile Mabitsela, and Tshego Manche.

Why did Ratile walk out though?

A whole Ratile the witch?😂😂

Can Tuesday come already????#themommyclub

pic.twitter.com/iQvbvILPub December 1, 2023

‘Bae Beyond Borders’

Get a front row seat as four South African women try to find their Nigerian prince charmings in Bae Beyond Borders.

The show features four South African women and 12 Nigerian men vying for love.

The shipping can officially begin. Who's your fave? #BaeBeyondBorders pic.twitter.com/9u27DEq1JQ — Azure Studios Nigeria (@azure_studiosNG) December 1, 2023

‘Sports Wives’

The new reality show, set to air on 5 December, gives you a glimpse into the lives of the wives, girlfriends, and exes of sports stars.

Cast members include ex-footballer Thabo September’s wife, Bomzi September, Chrissie Kgamphe-Jane and Tsholo Makgalemele-Mbane, who are married to Banyana Banyana players Refiloe Jane and Bambanani Mbane, respectively.

NEW SHOW:



“Sports Wives”



A reality show that gives showcases the lives of the wives, girlfriends and exes of South Africa’s sporting greats.



Produced by Ndlovukazi Concepts, it features the following cast:



Bomzi September is married to ex-footballer Thabo September



Christa… pic.twitter.com/mLnBTI26N1 — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 27, 2023

‘Kwa Mam’Mkhize’ Season two

The brand new season of Kwa Mam’Mkhize will premiere on 14 December, with an eight-part all-access look inside the life of the Durban business mogul.

In the second season, we see Shauwn as a mother, grandmother, businesswoman, and all-around boss.

Kwa Mam Mkhize Season 2 Teaser. pic.twitter.com/ka6dH3O3aa — SA Content (@sacontent03) November 7, 2023

‘This Body Works For Me’ season two

The show is in its second season with additional cast members Lebo, Diamond and Dione Xanthe.

This Body Works For Me gives viewers a first-hand look into the world of workers in the adult entertainment industry.

‘The Bala Family’

The show takes viewers behind the scenes as the Bala family tries to bury their differences and rebuild their relationships.

