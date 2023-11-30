‘My intimate scenes have never been this intimate’ – Thembi Seete on her ‘Adulting’ role

The actress said she loves surprising herself and not being too comfortable in the things that she does.

Actress Thembi Seete is set to appear in the new season of Showmax’s hit drama series Adulting, premiering on 4 December.

The 46-year-old TV star will portray the character of Portia, a middle-aged, rich housewife who is at her sexual peak.

She is joining the stellar cast that includes Thembinkosi Mthembu, Nhlanhla Kunene, Thabo Rammusi, and Luthando BU Mthembu, just to mention a few.

ALSO READ: PICS: Thembi Seete and other Mzansi stars ooze elegance at ‘1802: Love Defies Time’ launch

‘It felt like it was my first time acting’ – Thembi

Speaking about her new role, Thembi said shooting intimate scenes challenged her the most.

“My intimate scenes have never been this intimate. It felt like it was my first time acting, and that’s the beauty of acting. You can’t really say you’re comfortable with it because acting introduces you to different characters and different personalities. The things you get to do are always different,” she said about her new role.

She said she agreed to the role because she had always wanted to work with Tshedza Pictures. She also highlighted that the role came when she was ready to challenge herself, as she had never portrayed a role like this.

“I love the element of surprising myself and not being too comfortable in the things that I do. I know a lot of people will be like, ‘Thembi seems like she’s very strict with herself, and she’s a good role model, but why are we so scared to talk about sex? Why are we scared to talk about intimacy?

“I’ve never played the rich, spoiled, and glamorous lady. It’s always been township-based, and I would like to believe that Portia also has a township background because I kind of brought in that element as well. That’s the only part where I felt like this character is bringing something new,” the actress added.

The new season of Adulting will premiere on Showmax on 4 December, with new episodes every Monday.

Adulting Season 2 begins on December 4, 2023, with new episodes every Monday until February 26, 2024. #AdultingShowmax pic.twitter.com/zV9mFy0HQj — 9ice Entertainment (@9ice_Ent) November 23, 2023

NOW READ: 20 notable deaths that rocked SA to its core in 2023