‘I call on all South Africans to help me achieve my aim’ – Natasha Joubert

The reigning Miss SA continues to better lives through her advocacy.

Natasha Joubert is determined to ensure that education is accessible through her advocacy called Natasha Joubert Collective (NJC).

While education and entrepreneurship are her primary focus, the reigning Miss SA said she also aims to help people with other needs.

“I believe in second chances and see it as my responsibility to create a better South Africa by assisting and facilitating opportunities and possibilities for individuals and communities that deserve a second chance, be it in the form of education, entrepreneurship, food security, period poverty, fashion or water and sanitation.

“My campaign is a fairly broad one, which is why I am calling it the Natasha Joubert Collective. Education and entrepreneurship are close to my heart, and both will be the primary focus of my enterprise,” she said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Natasha Joubert’s new sugar-free energy drink ready to hit the stores

How Natasha is planning to better lives through NJC

Natasha said she started working on NJC before entering the Miss SA competition and raised more than R1 million in bursaries.

Since her reign, she has worked closely with the Miss SA Organisation to create partnerships and raise funds through various sponsorships.

She said this includes partnering with companies and donors to give funds for bursaries and learning programmes, as well as helping with the betterment of schools in the form of infrastructure, libraries, and mentorship.

“I am determined to make a difference where I can and am looking forward to revealing the first phase of the initiative next week, with more announcements to be made in the new year.

“I call on all South Africans to help me achieve my aim. Let’s make sure that nobody falls through the cracks just because they can’t afford it. Let’s make an education a must-have for everyone, not just those with money,” she said.

NOW READ: WATCH: Oscar Mbo addresses allegations that he wears fake clothes