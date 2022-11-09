5am club gets ready for ‘The Wife’ season three

Kaunda Selisho

After months on ice, fans of Showmax telenovela, The Wife, who are also affectionately known as the “5am club” will return to claim their spot as a loyal fanbase when the telenovela begins airing again on Showmax with three episodes a week.

Season three of The Wife will pick up on the season two cliffhanger that saw Qhawe’s (Kwenzo Ngcobo) new love, Naledi (Gaisang K Noge) kidnapped.

we're about to have normal Thursday's again ???? #TheWifeShowmax— rethabile (@_rethaaa) November 9, 2022

The show went on a production break in May, ahead of its third and final season.

Although the first three books in the Hlomu series – which the show is inspired by – became bestsellers, the show had been a bit of a hit-and-miss. Especially among fans of the book series who were unhappy with the creative license taken by the show’s producers.

The Wife rose up the Showmax viewership ranks in such a short space of time when it first began as both fans of the book series and viewers who were curious to find out what the hype was about clamoured to watch the show.

Genge ka5am are u ready for kusasa few more hours ????????akusalindeki shame????#TheWifeShowmax— Auntie Mands❤️ (@mandykhumz) November 9, 2022

It quickly drew criticism for not staying true to the storyline that the book series’ lovers had fallen in love with while others found some fault with the general story-telling of the show.

Despite this criticism, viewers remained steadfast in watching the show.

Fans welcomed the break with the hopes that the show will improve. Others called for the break months prior, after deciding that they were done with the show.

Last year this time we were so amped up for #TheWifeShowmax



Seeing one of the books you first read on facebook adapted into a TV show was such a great feeling.



But yoh what did they do to it?? ????????



But ke… The cast they gave us… ????????????????— Miss Author ✨ (@MatshidisoBella) November 9, 2022

Naledi: His Love

When Qhawe said nobody sleeps until Naledi is found, he meant you too.

Akulalwa namuhla ???????????? #TheWifeShowmax— Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) November 9, 2022

Shortly before the show went on hiatus, actress Gaisang Noge made her debut as Naledi and the third season of The Wife is set to focus on her as she captures the heart of the most popular Zulu brother, Qhawe.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Kwenzo Ngcobo said Naledi and Qhawe’s love story is just beginning.

“When two lovers meet, it’s always an exciting and lovey-dovey situation, however, a few months later, challenges begin to emerge. That’s when the drama begins,” commented the fan-favourite.

Elaborating further at a launch event recently hosted by Showmax in Johannesburg, Qhawe said that his and Naledi’s love story differs from the other two couples in the show as they will be fighting just to be together whereas the other two couples faced an entirely different set of problems and how they seem to have come out on the other side.

One of the main obstacles the loves will face is Naledi’s family which will introduce a slew of new faces to the show in addition to expanding the world of The Wife beyond the Johannesburg taxi industry to Royal Thabeng and the North West.

Veteran actor Sello Motloung takes the mantle as Naledi’s father, Kgosi while Bongo Maffin’s Stoan Seate will play Sefako, Qhawe’s rival for Naledi’s affection.

Lungelo Mpangase will star as Xoli, Sambulo’s love interest and Mo Setumo will play Tshidi, Naledi’s perfectly-cast older sister.

Season three will also see a new Mqhele in the form of Wiseman Mncube who tole The Citizen that he put his all into the role and though he felt the pressure of stepping into the role, he is confident in his version of Mqhele.

He concluded by telling The Citizen that he never wants to let fans down with any role he steps into and that is what guided him through this role.

I’m honestly not ready to watch a Mqhele that is not @BonkoKhoza coz wow, to me Bonko is Mqhele and Mqhele is Bonko ????. Wiseman is a great actor yes but ai man ????#TheWifeShowmax— Abongile Muntuza (@AbongileMuntuza) November 9, 2022

The smash hit Showmax Original, The Wife, returns with its most explosive season yet on 10 November 2022.