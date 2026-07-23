Meet the female-led cast of Mzansi Magic’s new drama ‘Stokvel’

The show will premiere on Monday, 3 August at 8pm on Mzansi Magic.

Mzansi Magic has released the first teaser for its new drama series, Stokvel, ahead of its premiere on 3 August.

The series follows four women, Mary, Cynthia, Bathabile and Puleng, who have been part of the same stokvel for almost a decade. Their long-standing friendship is tested when Palesa, the niece of one of the members, enters their lives and disrupts the group.

Stokvel stars Harriet Manamela as Mary, Motsoaledi Setumo as Puleng, Nobuhle Mahlasela as Cynthia and Leera Mthethwa as Bathabile. Lerato Mahlasela joins the cast as Palesa.

Cast on what stokvels mean to them

Ahead of the premiere, the cast reflected on the role stokvels play in South African communities.

Harriet Manamela said they are about more than financial contributions.

“What I came to realise is that stokvels were, and still are, about so much more than money. They’re about lending a helping hand, building a community and making a meaningful contribution.”

She added that stokvels also support families during difficult times.

‘Women have always been capable leaders’

Motsoaledi Setumo said stokvels demonstrate the strength of women working together.

“Stokvel, for me, reveals just how incredible women are when they come together to support one another. More importantly, it reminds us that women have always been capable leaders.”

Motsoaledi Setumo as Puleng on Stokvel. Picture: Supplied

Leera Mthethwa said stokvels offer emotional support as well as financial assistance.

“I feel that a stokvel is about much more than money. It’s about community, having a place to run to, the camaraderie of coming together.”

Leera Mthethwa as Bathabile on Stokvel. Picture: Supplied

Nobuhle Mahlasela reflected on her childhood memories of stokvel gatherings.

“I remember my mother and her friends dressing in their very best outfits, bringing out their finest China and preparing incredible meals. It was a celebration of womanhood.”

She added that stokvels provide emotional and financial support for women.