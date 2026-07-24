M-Net unveils new documentary series ‘Bad Behaviour’

The four-part series examines South Africa's behavioural correction facilities and the experiences of families and former participants.

M-Net will premiere its new four-part documentary series, Bad Behaviour, on 25 August.

Produced by IdeaCandy, the series investigates South Africa’s behavioural correction facilities, rehabilitation programmes and discipline camps that cater for children and teenagers with behavioural and substance abuse challenges.

From the producers of the Emmy-nominated documentary School Ties, Bad Behaviour examines what it describes as South Africa’s largely unregulated “Troubled Teen Industry” (TTI).

Inside ‘Bad Behaviour’

The documentary follows families who turned to behavioural correction facilities in the hope of helping their children.

Among the facilities featured is Noupoort Christiaan Care Centre in the Northern Cape, a rehabilitation centre for teenagers with substance abuse problems.

The series also looks at Rising Stars Generation, a discipline camp founded by Prince Motlou that uses military-style training for children as young as nine.

Another episode focuses on Echo Wild Game Rangers near Vereeniging, where young men train as game rangers. It follows a mother seeking answers after the death of her teenage son while attending the programme.

The documentary includes interviews with psychologists, prosecutors, investigative journalists, former participants and affected families. It explores allegations of dangerous detoxification practices and cult-like behaviour at some facilities.

‘We see this series as a companion piece to School Ties’

Documentary director Richard Gregory said making the series highlighted the lack of oversight at some facilities.

“Creating this series has been a real eye-opener, because we found out how little oversight there is for the institutions to which we entrust the care of our children, and so tragedies are bound to happen.

“Of course, there are lots of facilities that do amazing work with kids, but without regulation, how is any parent going to know the good from the bad? We see this series as a companion piece to School Ties, in that we can help parents to see the red flags and hopefully prevent more harm from taking place.”

Bad Behaviour premieres on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on 25 August. New episodes will air every Tuesday and will also be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.