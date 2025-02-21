Get ready for bold moms and big drama: ‘The Mommy Club: Van die Hoofstad’ is here

The moms were just unleashed on us with the launch of the official trailer for 'The Mommy Club: Van Die Hoofstad'.

The moms were just unleashed on us with the launch of the official trailer for The Mommy Club: Van Die Hoofstad. This is the third chapter in the popular The Mommy Club series.

After exploring the lives of influential mothers in Johannesburg and Durban, the show now turns its attention to Pretoria, where five women share their journeys through motherhood, relationships, and legacy-building.

🎥Watch the trailer here:

ALSO READ: Ticked off on TikTok: The wild, wacky world of Afrikaans creators

Mom squad unleashed: Meet the women redefining motherhood

So, let’s meet them. They reveal their reasons for joining the show, the standout moments audiences can anticipate, and their bonds with fellow cast members.

Ansu: Mom of two, ready for new adventures

Picture: Gallo Images / Media24 / Luba Lesolle

At 30, Ansu, a busy mom of two little ones, is ready to embrace a bold new chapter.

“I joined because it felt fresh and fun,” she says. “I thrive on new experiences, learning, and growth. Personal evolution happens when you dive into the unknown. So when this opportunity popped up, I thought, ‘This sounds exciting!’ With two young kids keeping me on my toes, I figured, ‘Why not? Let’s go for it!’”

Crystal: Inspired by Mrs Mops’ bold balance

Picture: Gallo Images / Media24 / Luba Lesolle

Crystal, 27, juggles life as a wife, mom of two, and businesswoman, working closely with her successful father on multiple ventures. She draws inspiration from powerhouse women who exude both strength and sophistication.

“I absolutely admire Mrs Mops from The Mommy Club. She’s the perfect mix of luxury and authenticity,” Crystal shares. “She’s bold, elegant, and unapologetically herself. She proves you can live a fabulous life without losing touch with who you are, and that’s the kind of balance I strive for.”

Johandri: Show delivers the raw, real, and relatable

Picture: Gallo Images / Media24 / Luba Lesolle

At 33, stay-at-home mom Johandri is confident that The Mommy Club: Van die Hoofstad will keep viewers hooked with its raw and relatable take on motherhood. “If you want something real, entertaining, and relatable, this show is for you!” she says.

“It offers an honest glimpse into modern motherhood, friendships, and personal growth. Of course, there’s drama. What’s reality TV without it? But what sets us apart is our authenticity. We’re unapologetically ourselves, sharing the real struggles, triumphs, and everything in between.”

Louise: Bringing truth, laughter, and chaos

Picture: Gallo Images / Media24 / Luba Lesolle

Entrepreneur Louise, 38, is the epitome of authenticity, both in her business and personal life.

Reflecting on her role in the show, she says, “I bring the truth, the laughs, and a dash of chaos, always in the best way! I’m the one who says what everyone else is thinking but is too afraid to say.”

Tessa: Giving moms the strength to thrive

Picture: Gallo Images / Media24 / Luba Lesolle

Tessa, a former Mrs South Africa finalist, is on a mission to inspire and uplift.

“I joined The Mommy Club to show moms that they can stay strong through the tough times,” says the 36-year-old. “I want to bring hope to all the mothers out there.”

In the meantime, catch The Mommy Club Season 3, the original Johannesburg edition, with new episodes dropping every Saturday.

*The Mommy Club: Van Die Hoofstad premieres on Showmax on 14 March, with new episodes every Friday.

NOW READ: WATCH: More drama! The Mommy Club season 3, new cast, new catfights!