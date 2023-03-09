TV

Zozibini Tunzi, Amanda Du-Pont and Thuli Phongolo to appear on E! ‘Celebrity Game Night’

Making their 'Celebrity Game Night' debuts are new guests like ProVerb, Zozibini Tunzi, Gigi Lamayne, Amanda Du-Pont and Thuli Phongolo.

Jason Goliath, Anele Mdoda and Ayanda Thabethe on 'Celebrity Game Night'
Jason Goliath and Ayanda Thabethe return as team captains on season four of E! Africa's 'Celebrity Game Night' hosted by Anele Mdoda | Picture: Supplied/ E! Africa / NBC Universal

E! Entertainment Television recently announced the launch date and star-studded lineup for the highly-anticipated return of its original production in Africa; Celebrity Game Night

The fourth instalment of the South African Film and Television Award-winning series will be available on the streaming platform Universal+ immediately after airing weekly on E! Africa (DStv channel 124) from Sunday, 23 April, at 7pm CAT.

‘Celebrity Game Night’ season four 

Based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series Hollywood Game Night, Anele Mdoda returns to host Africa’s biggest games night with 10 one-hour episodes promising uncontrollable laughter and non-stop hilarity. 

Jason Goliath on E! Africa's 'Celebrity Game Night'
Jason Goliath returns as a team captain on season four of E! Africa’s Celebrity Game Night | Picture: Supplied/ E! Africa / NBC Universal

READ: Funny man Jason Goliath talks ‘CGN’ return

Led by long-standing team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath, a starry array of local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities compete in raucous challenges including all-new celebrity guests like ProVerb, Gigi Lamayne, Amanda Du-Pont, Anton Jeftha, Thuli Phongolo, Emo Adams, Shekinah, Tbo Touch, Zakes Bantwini, Nadia Jaftha, SPHEctacula & Naves (Kings of the Weekend), Lusanda Mbane, Zozibini Tunzi, Anele Zondo, Simphiwe Ngema, DJ Sabby and many more.

Back for another slice of fun-filled action are Celebrity Game Night returning guests Pearl Modiadie, Lorna Maseko, Maps Maponyane, Khanya Mkangisa, Skhumba, Moshe Ndiki, Loyiso Gola, Warren Masemola, Mpho Popps, Glen Biderman-Pam, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane and Mojak Lehoko.

“Just when you think I couldn’t pack my house with more games, more guests and more gut-aching belly laughs, I’m back with Ayanda, Jason and a fine array of famous faces for a brand-new season of Celebrity Game Night. Come and join the fun from 23 April, on E! Africa and binge all previous seasons now on Universal+,” commented host of the show Anele Mdoda

Ayanda Thabethe on 'Celebrity Game Night'
Ayanda Thabethe returns as a team captain on season four of E! Africa’s ‘Celebrity Game Night’ hosted by Anele Mdoda | Picture: Supplied/ E! Africa / NBC Universal

The show is executive produced for NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer by Rapid Blue in Johannesburg. Celebrity Game Night Africa is the 24th international version of the hit NBC format Hollywood Game Night

