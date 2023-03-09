Zozibini Tunzi, Amanda Du-Pont and Thuli Phongolo to appear on E! ‘Celebrity Game Night’

Kaunda Selisho

E! Entertainment Television recently announced the launch date and star-studded lineup for the highly-anticipated return of its original production in Africa; Celebrity Game Night.

The fourth instalment of the South African Film and Television Award-winning series will be available on the streaming platform Universal+ immediately after airing weekly on E! Africa (DStv channel 124) from Sunday, 23 April, at 7pm CAT.

‘Celebrity Game Night’ season four

Based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series Hollywood Game Night, Anele Mdoda returns to host Africa’s biggest games night with 10 one-hour episodes promising uncontrollable laughter and non-stop hilarity.

Jason Goliath returns as a team captain on season four of E! Africa’s Celebrity Game Night | Picture: Supplied/ E! Africa / NBC Universal

Led by long-standing team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath, a starry array of local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities compete in raucous challenges including all-new celebrity guests like ProVerb, Gigi Lamayne, Amanda Du-Pont, Anton Jeftha, Thuli Phongolo, Emo Adams, Shekinah, Tbo Touch, Zakes Bantwini, Nadia Jaftha, SPHEctacula & Naves (Kings of the Weekend), Lusanda Mbane, Zozibini Tunzi, Anele Zondo, Simphiwe Ngema, DJ Sabby and many more.

Back for another slice of fun-filled action are Celebrity Game Night returning guests Pearl Modiadie, Lorna Maseko, Maps Maponyane, Khanya Mkangisa, Skhumba, Moshe Ndiki, Loyiso Gola, Warren Masemola, Mpho Popps, Glen Biderman-Pam, Ebenhaezer Dibakwane and Mojak Lehoko.

“Just when you think I couldn’t pack my house with more games, more guests and more gut-aching belly laughs, I’m back with Ayanda, Jason and a fine array of famous faces for a brand-new season of Celebrity Game Night. Come and join the fun from 23 April, on E! Africa and binge all previous seasons now on Universal+,” commented host of the show Anele Mdoda.

Ayanda Thabethe returns as a team captain on season four of E! Africa’s ‘Celebrity Game Night’ hosted by Anele Mdoda | Picture: Supplied/ E! Africa / NBC Universal

The show is executive produced for NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer by Rapid Blue in Johannesburg. Celebrity Game Night Africa is the 24th international version of the hit NBC format Hollywood Game Night.