Sbonga Sibiya

Nearly a year since award-winning chef Lorna Maseko’s cooking show on BBC Lifestyle show Homegrown Tastes, South Africa, the media personality is ready to showcase more of the country’s best culinary delights. As her culinary exploits continue to dazzle audiences around the world, The Citizen got the privileged opportunity to be behind the scenes of Homegrown Tastes’ season two.

