‘Champions’: Bidding farewell to the giant Washington Modise

The show will air its final episode on 31 January 2025.

Champions plays on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161 from Monday to Friday at 19:00. Pictures: Supplied

The drama continues to sizzle in Champions as the show gears up for its grand finale following the announcement that it will not be renewed for a second season.

Mzansi Magic has confirmed that the fan-favourite, which premiered on 5 February 2024, will air its final episode on 31 January 2025.

Production for the season wrapped up last month, leaving viewers with just a few months of edge-of-your-seat action.

Bidding farewell to Washington Modise

This week’s episodes have been nothing short of explosive, with the family preparing to say goodbye to their patriarch, Washington Modise, played by the legendary Sello Maake ka Ncube.

After viewers watched Sinesipho uncover the truth about her father’s death yesterday, tonight they will see the unfolding of Washington’s funeral arrangements.

I need Sne to unleash the devil in her and show Phil flames #ChampionsMzansi pic.twitter.com/cDWyaGvDgI — Oratilee.k 🤍 (@Oratileekim) August 13, 2024

Last week’s confrontation between Washington and Philemon ended in disaster, with Washington meeting an untimely demise.

Philemon, along with his slick accomplice Bonga, staged the scene to make it appear as though Washington took his own life.

However, as they attempt to move forward, the consequences of their actions threaten to unravel their carefully crafted plan.

“I swear if they make Phil get away with this I’m gonna be so mad. Washington has suffered bathong,” Kgadi tweeted.

I swear if they make Phil get away with this I'm gonna be so mad 😡 Washington has suffered bathong#ChampionsMzansi August 12, 2024

Yho Phil must go to jail sha.#ChampionsMzansi — Her Megacy, The Queen. 👑 (@Yenziwe_98) August 12, 2024

Grief and regrets

Sinesipho is overwhelmed with grief, struggling to come to terms with the tragic events that have turned her world upside down.

Meanwhile, Philemon is haunted by guilt and desperately trying to conceal a dark secret that could destroy everything he holds dear.

“If Phil doesn’t pay for his sins this show deserves to be canceled .. he has been getting away with every evil deeds he does…” Mpho wrote on X.

If Phil doesn’t pay for his sins this show deserves to be canceled .. he has been getting away with every evil deeds he does .. nxa #ChampionsMzansi — Mpho Ramaphiri 🇿🇦 (@RamaphiriMpho) August 14, 2024

