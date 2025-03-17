Who will win R2 million? A look at the ‘BBMzansi’ 2025 finalists

The Big Brother Mzansi season 5 winner will be announced this Sunday, 23 March.

It has been an eventful and dramatic season of Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi), with plenty of twists, eliminations, and unforgettable moments that kept viewers glued to their screens.

The show premiered in January this year, with 24 new housemates, on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163).

After weeks of fierce competition, only five housemates remain in the race for the coveted title and the R2 million grand prize.

Following Sunday’s elimination of Abobo, Mshini and Siphesihle, the top five remaining contenders are: Jojo, Nate, Nsuku, Sweet Guluva, and Uyanda.

The Big Brother Mzansi season 5 winner will be announced this Sunday, 23 March.

ALSO READ: Niggies: Drama series based on a horrific true crime – a first for kykNET

Here are ‘BBMzansi’ 2025 top five finalists

Jojo (Karabo Sejojo) – 22

Jojo is a dramatic and energetic musician from Bloemfontein.

Nate (Fortunate Setwaba) – 25

A medical orthotist, makeup artist, and content creator from Johannesburg, Nate is also part of the top 5 finalists.

Nsuku (Nsuku Mabunda) – 29

Also standing a chance to become an instant millionaire is Nsuku, a model and acting enthusiast from Johannesburg.

Sweet Guluva (Akhonamathemba Mbele) – 23

A multitalented student, actor, model, and barber from Cape Town.

Uyanda (Uyanda Hlangabezo) – 23

A pedagogical practitioner from Gqeberha.

NOW READ: A cocktail of new and old: Here’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s latest line-up