TV

Home » Entertainment » TV

Who will win R2 million? A look at the ‘BBMzansi’ 2025 finalists

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

15 minute read

17 Mar 2025

02:52 pm

The Big Brother Mzansi season 5 winner will be announced this Sunday, 23 March.

Big Brother Mzansi

Big Brother Mzansi 2025 top five finalists. Picture: Instagram/@bigbromzansi

It has been an eventful and dramatic season of Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi), with plenty of twists, eliminations, and unforgettable moments that kept viewers glued to their screens.

The show premiered in January this year, with 24 new housemates, on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and Mzansi Wethu (DStv Channel 163).

After weeks of fierce competition, only five housemates remain in the race for the coveted title and the R2 million grand prize.

Following Sunday’s elimination of Abobo, Mshini and Siphesihle, the top five remaining contenders are: Jojo, Nate, Nsuku, Sweet Guluva, and Uyanda.

The Big Brother Mzansi season 5 winner will be announced this Sunday, 23 March.

ALSO READ: Niggies: Drama series based on a horrific true crime – a first for kykNET

Here are ‘BBMzansi’ 2025 top five finalists

Jojo (Karabo Sejojo) – 22

Jojo is a dramatic and energetic musician from Bloemfontein.

Nate (Fortunate Setwaba) – 25

A medical orthotist, makeup artist, and content creator from Johannesburg, Nate is also part of the top 5 finalists.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maborela Fortunate Setwaba (@nate_setwaba)

Nsuku (Nsuku Mabunda) – 29

Also standing a chance to become an instant millionaire is Nsuku, a model and acting enthusiast from Johannesburg.

Sweet Guluva (Akhonamathemba Mbele) – 23

A multitalented student, actor, model, and barber from Cape Town.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akhona Mbele (@sweet_guluva)

Uyanda (Uyanda Hlangabezo) – 23

A pedagogical practitioner from Gqeberha.

NOW READ: A cocktail of new and old: Here’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival’s latest line-up

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Big Brother Mzansi reality TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Joshlin Smith trial: ‘I tried to stop Kelly, but she wouldn’t listen’
South Africa Was Rasool left out to dry? Experts weigh in on US onslaught against South Africa
News Outa calls for ‘open cards’ amid Gautrain changes
South Africa ‘US didn’t follow correct diplomatic processes to expel Rasool’ – Lamola says
Politics Who is racist – and who is not? AfriForum blames ANC for Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion from US

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp