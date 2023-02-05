RHONairobi: New Real Housewives city to hit Showmax this month

Kaunda Selisho

The Real Housewives franchise seems to be competing with RuPaul’s Drag Race for the title of the reality show that grows at neck-breaking speed. Shortly after announcing the upcoming Real Housewives of Abuja, which marks the second Nigerian instalment of the smash-hit franchise, Showmax has revealed the cast for The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHONairobi).

Yup, Showmax and NBC Universal formats will be taking the beloved global franchise to Kenya and the show will premiere on Showmax on 23 February 2023, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

Just this month alone, Showmax and Multichoice have launched two new seasons of the franchise, one set in Durban (which has three seasons under its belt) and the other set in the recently introduced Gqeberha.

“First announced in September 2022, RHONairobi will follow five influential and successful women as they navigate their lavish lifestyles, relationships and careers in Nairobi, Kenya,” explained Showmax in a statement.

WATCH: The Real Housewives of Nairobi teaser trailer

RHONairobi joins a library of other successful African adaptations such as Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Lagos, which was among the top 10 most-watched shows of 2022 on Showmax in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

They will be joining RHOAbuja, which premieres on Showmax on 17 February 2023.

Meet ‘The Real Housewives of Nairobi’

Susan Kaittany is a serial entrepreneur and owner of Posh Palace Hair Studio and Spa and Polished, with the latter being a luxury fragrance and skin care shop. The mother of two left her law profession behind to pursue modelling and travelling before venturing into lifestyle and beauty entrepreneurship.

Vera Sidika is a media personality and entrepreneur. Married to singer Brown Mauzo, she is one of Kenya’s most talked about celebrities and alongside her entrepreneurial ventures into the Spa and Herbal Tea industries, Sidika has more recently expanded her talents to music. She has one daughter, with one more child on the way.

Sonal Maherali is a luxury influencer, fashion collector and entrepreneur. She established her niche through luxury vlogging in 2010 and the mother of four has since founded Simba Maharani, a luxury clothing and shoe line. Maherali is also an advocate for mental health awareness.

Minne Kariuki is an actress and entrepreneur, she is also married to Jaguar’s former manager and businessman Charles Muigai with whom they have two daughters. The youngest of the five RHONairobi housewives, Kariuki is sassy, bold and unapologetic about who she is. Currently, she is also starring in the Showmax Original drama series Single Kiasi.

Lisa Christoffersen is an interior designer, author, business owner, rally driver and luxury safari curator. Christoffersen is the founder of Lioness Rally, the first women-only rally team in Kenya, and Lifestyle Nairobi, an artisanal space in Nairobi’s diplomatic hub of Gigiri, featuring an art gallery, restaurants, a spa, organic shops and fashion houses.

Why these women?

Speaking about why these women were selected and why they’re the embodiment of The Real Housewives of Nairobi, Denise Mwende, Showmax Content Specialist in East Africa said; “Each of the ladies has a strong personality and sure identity of themselves. They are hardworking, affluent, influential and unapologetic women who are not ashamed to live large and live well because they have earned it. They’re also a representation of the diverse communities we have in Kenya.”

RHONairobi is produced by Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios (formerly Young Rich Television) and is part of The Real Housewives franchise licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

