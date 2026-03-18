Miracle in Mankweng: Conjoined twins separated in marathon surgery [VIDEO]

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the medical team for the separation of conjoined twins.

Limpopo has made history after conjoined twins were successfully separated in a marathon surgical procedure.

The conjoined twin boys, born on 28 January at Mankweng Hospital outside Polokwane, were separated on Tuesday, marking a rare and life-changing medical achievement in a rural public health facility.

A 29-year-old mother delivered the set of male conjoined twins.

Operation

The operation, which began at about 7:45am on Tuesday and concluded shortly after 3pm, lasted approximately eight hours.

They underwent a complex separation surgery led by Professor Nyaweleni Tshifularo, Head of Paediatric Surgery in the Limpopo Department of Health.

“When the babies were born, it was an emergency, and they were very sick, and we had to stabilise them. Once stabilised, we conducted a thorough study to determine the nature of their connection so that we could approach the surgery with precision,” Tshifularo said.

“This required a collective effort from multiple healthcare teams, including psychologists, nurses, dieticians, social workers, anaesthetists, registrars, and many others.”

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Miracle

For the twins’ parents, the experience has been nothing short of transformative.

“I was so scared when I first saw them,” the mother shared. “But the doctors gave all of us hope. Today, I can hold each of my children separately. It feels like a miracle.”

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and MEC for Health Dieketseng Mashego visited Mankweng Hospital in the Capricorn District to support the team of clinicians who separated conjoined twins.

Ramathuba described the operation as a historic achievement for the province’s healthcare system.

“Today, we mark a remarkable milestone in our provincial healthcare journey.”

Ramaphosa congratulates team

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Tshifularo and his team on a successful separation of the conjoined twins

“Ramaphosa extended his heartfelt gratitude to the incredible team led by Prof Tshifularo, who dedicated their time and expertise to tackle this complex challenge,” the Presidency said.

“The operation represents a historic moment for Limpopo and South Africa’s public health care sector. For the first time in South Africa, a rural hospital has accomplished such a high-scale operation.”

President @CyrilRamaphosa congratulates Dr Nyaweleni Tshifularo and his team on a successful separation of the conjoined twins born at Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo on January 28, 2026.



President Ramaphosa extended his heartfelt gratitude to the incredible team led by Prof… pic.twitter.com/cgPUbSjjOS – The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 17, 2026

Stable condition

Even more delightful is that the babies were fully separated and are reportedly in a stable condition.

“We congratulate their parents and families, and we wish them a long, healthy, joyful life as they grow,” Ramaphosa said.

Now recovering under close medical supervision, the twins are showing promising signs of strength. Their journey is far from over, but their future is brighter than it once seemed.

Conjoined twins

Conjoined twins are rare; identical twins physically connected in the womb, forming when an embryo partially fails to separate, often sharing organs, most commonly at the chest or abdomen.

They occur in about 1 in 50 000 to 100 000 births, with higher rates in females, and many don’t survive, but modern medicine allows for early diagnosis, multidisciplinary care, and sometimes separation surgery, though their lives present unique physical and psychological challenges.

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