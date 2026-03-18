Peet and Mel Viljoen held by ICE in detention centres after retail theft bust

Peet is being held at the notorious "Alligator Alcatraz" facility, while Mel, the Real Housewives of Pretoria star, is currently being held at the Broward Transitional Centre.

Following their high-profile arrest in the United States (US) on shoplifting charges, it has emerged that controversial reality TV couple Peet and Mel Viljoen are in the custody of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Viljoens, who fled South Africa last year amid fraud accusations and a disbarment hanging over their heads, were arrested last week after shoplifting goods worth more than $5 300 (about R87 800).

It is understood that investigators began probing a pattern of retail theft at a Publix store located at 1001 S Federal Highway after a data analyst flagged suspicious transactions at the store’s self-checkout lanes.

Custody

An ICE spokesperson confirmed the couple were being are in custody, News24 reported.

“Melany and Petrus Viljoen, illegal aliens from South Africa, were encountered by ICE officers at the Palm Beach County Jail following their arrest by Boca Raton police for aggravated grand retail theft exceeding $3 000,” the ICE spokesperson said.

“The Viljoens entered the United States on 25 May 2025, as B-2 temporary visitors for pleasure/tourism, but failed to depart by 24 November, violating the conditions of their visa. ICE officers lodged detainers on both individuals, they will remain in custody pending removal proceedings.”

ALSO READ: These are the real reasons why Peet Viljoen was disbarred

“Alligator Alcatraz”

According to an online ICE indicator, Peet is being held at the notorious “Alligator Alcatraz” facility, while Mel, the Real Housewives of Pretoria star, is currently being held at the Broward Transitional Centre.

In December 2025, Amnesty International released a report documenting “cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment” at two immigration detention centres in Florida, one of which is Alligator Alcatraz.

The report revealed human rights violations, where some cases amounted to torture.

“The research concluded that people arbitrarily detained in “Alligator Alcatraz’ are living in inhuman and unsanitary conditions including overflowing toilets with faecal matter seeping into where people are sleeping, limited access to showers, exposure to insects without protective measures, lights on 24 hours a day, poor quality food and water, and lack of privacy – including cameras above the toilets,” the report said.

NOW READ: From ‘beauty and legal empire’ to ‘stealing to

Theft

Among the items Peet allegedly stole include two bottles of La Marca Prosecco, Charmin toilet paper, sparkling water and Coca-Cola Zero, while Melany added eggs, potatoes, bananas and beets.

Investigators were able to trace the couple through their vehicle, a black 2016 Land Rover Range Rover, which was repeatedly spotted on CCTV.

Infamous couple

The Viljoens first attracted public scrutiny in South Africa after the US owner of the Tammy Taylor brand sued them for $100 million (R1.6 billion) for using her trademark after their licence had expired several years earlier.

Local franchisees of the brand are alleged to have lost millions of rand in the fallout, and the Hawks launched a formal investigation into the pair over the fiasco.

Facing fraud allegations and with disbarment looming over Peet, the couple left South Africa for the United States in July 2024.

Their departure drew a lot of attention, not only because of the allegations they left behind, but also because of Mel’s profile as a cast member on Real Housewives of Pretoria.

NOW READ: Hawks nab director and advisor in R800 000 fraud case