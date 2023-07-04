‘House of Zwide’ star Nefisa Mkhabela on how she built a house for her mom at 19

By Lineo Lesemane

Actress Nefisa Mkhabela recently had a sit down with DJ Sbu on his YouTube channel, Hustlers’ Corner.

The House of Zwide star opened up about her acting career, academics, and affording to buy her first car and build her mother a house before 21.

“I bought my first car last year when I was twenty, and I managed to build my mom a house when I was nineteen.”

The 21-year-old actress’ career took off when she was still in high school. She said at the time, she had no responsibilities.

“So, my salary was just going there. I said build it from scratch,” she added.

Getting into the industry

Nefisa said she scored her first role when she was doing Grade 8. She said she received a call from her agent alerting her that The Fergusons wanted to cast her for their 13-part series.

“I was a child, and I didn’t know what was happening. I wasn’t educated about what happens on set. So, for me at the time, it was genuinely just about enjoying the moments I had there.

“I was just like oh, I am here to act, and I am with these legends. I think I was blessed to do that in high school because Onalerona (her House of Zwide character) blew up immediately after I finished high school.”

Nefisa’s advice

The TV star encouraged young people to stay focused and grounded, adding that there is no age limit to success.

“I didn’t know 10 years ago that I would be in this position. But I feel like if you believe in God and if you believe in yourself, anything is possible.

“I would advise staying at home and not moving out immediately because it helps to keep you grounded. A lot of the time, you tend to fall into pressures of the society and friends. Dedicate your money to your skill and growing as an individual,” Nefisa said, adding that she is still staying with her father.

