‘Idols SA’s iLast Number’ farewell season to air on Saturday

Idols SA fans should brace themselves for an incredible and unforgettable season as the iconic talent search competition returns to screens for its final instalment, titled iLast Number.

Beginning on Saturday, 8 July 2023, viewers can tune in to Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 6pm for an unforgettable musical experience that will have them on the edge of their seats.

In an exciting twist, it was announced that, for the first time in Idols SA history, the farewell season will also be aired on Mzansi Wethu (DStv channel 163) at 7:30pm.

Somizi, Thembi and JR make a triumphant comeback

The expert judging panel, consisting of the unstoppable trio: Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete, and JR Bogopa, is making a highly anticipated comeback, and viewers won’t want to miss it.

With their expertise, passion and dynamic personalities, they will once again bring an electrifying energy to the show and create unforgettable moments on your screens.

Idols SA’s 21 years of transforming stars

Taking a look back on the show’s remarkable journey, Idols SA burst onto the scene on M-Net in 2002, propelling numerous careers and turning aspiring singers into household names.

From the unforgettable Heinz Winkler in season 1 to the reigning champion of season 18, Thapelo Molomo, the show has showcased exceptional talent throughout its 21-year run.

Now, as the show commemorates this monumental season, it warmly invites fans and viewers to join them in celebrating the incredible artists who have graced the stage over the years, while also honouring those who are part of their grand finale.

ProVerb leads the thrilling Idols SA journey

ProVerb, the charming host and co-producer of Idols SA, will lead viewers of Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu on a thrilling journey throughout this memorable season, ensuring that every moment is brimming with excitement, drama, and unforgettable performances.

With Idols SA moving from its usual Sunday schedule to a captivating Saturday evening time slot, there is much to anticipate.

This shift guarantees a surge of vibrant energy into the farewell season, allowing fans and viewers to kickstart their weekends with an electrifying musical extravaganza.

