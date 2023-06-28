WATCH: Letoya Makhene-Pulumo bags her first Netflix film

By Lineo Lesemane

Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has bagged her very first Netflix film.

She stars in the highly awaited film Homewrecker as Kenzie Miyeni, a woman on a mission to steal her successful colleague, Tamara Olpihant’s life. Tamara’s character is portrayed by Mbali Mlotshwa.

The film will debut on Netflix next month, 7 July. Also starring on the movie is former Uzalo star Nay Maps, just to mention a few.

Taking to Instagram, Letoya said she had a lot of fun shooting the film. She added:

“So I know that you all thought that I had given up on acting… Nope! I am excited to announce that my first @netflixsa film is finally coming to your screens.”

“It was a bitterly cold winter, and a lot of film sets were being shut down due to COVID – but as God and the Ancestors would have it – we managed to finish shooting without any hiccups.”

Letoya also thanked the producers for trusting her and allowing her to be part of the film.

“Thank you for having so much faith in me and allowing me to take this character to the extremes that I did. Once again, having an out of body experience and being completely psychotic was fun! Catch myself and @enhlembali_ go head to head as we embody these characters,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: ‘This Body Works For Me’: Samke’s drastic weight loss sparks concerns on social media

About ‘Homewrecker’

The film is produced by actress Salamina Mosese and written and directed by Stephina Zwane-Groenewald.

According to a press release, Homewrecker is a gripping tale of ambition, envy and betrayal. It takes audiences on a riveting journey into the depths of human emotions.

“Driven by jealousy and an insatiable hunger for success, Kenzie is willing to go to any lengths to claim what she believes is rightfully hers. But when Tamara discovers Kenzie’s dangerous intentions, she unleashes her fighting spirit, putting everything on the line to protect her dreams and loved ones.”

Following the trailer’s release, many people have shared on social media that they are looking forward to the film.

NOW READ: How Alexander Skarsgård found himself ‘naked on top of an erupting volcano’ in The Northman