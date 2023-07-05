‘Mommy Club’ – Teary Her Majesty opens up about husband in car accident with side chick

By Lineo Lesemane

The second episode of Showmax’s hit reality TV show, The Mommy Club, saw the ladies come together for Mrs Mops’ high tea party.

The high tea was themed Chanel, and the ladies came through with their best Chanel outfits, except for Nunurai who came dressed in a simple all-black and got a 3 out of 10 rating from the host.

Her Majesty introduced a new face, Oratile Mabitsela from Tembisa, to the ladies. After the tea party, Mrs. Mops treated the ladies to a Chanel showcase, which included luxurious Chanel makeup, perfumes, and sunglasses.

The following day Her Majesty, Oratile, and Nunurai met for “girls’ lunch,” where Her Majesty opened up about the tragic passing of her husband.

Her Majesty – ‘It’s a very painful past that I am trying to bury’

Her Majesty broke into tears as she shared with the ladies how she lost her husband. She said he was on his way to Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

“My husband passed away in June. He was travelling to Nelspruit. He said he was going to sleep over… When I woke up, I called his phone, but the call was not going through. So I started thinking of a lot of things… I called tracker, and they said the last signal they could see was N12 towards Nelspruit.”

She said her husband’s brother eventually called her, also looking for him. They agreed that he checks with Nelspruit police, and when they couldn’t find him there, Her Majesty said she became hopeful and went to the shops to buy groceries to cook him a nice oxtail meal.

She adds that when she was at the shops, she received a call from Nelspruit police informing her that they had found her husband’s car. She later found out that he was involved in a car accident and had passed away.

“He was with the girlfriend… basadi ke dintja hey (women are dogs). That girl is still alive somewhere in Spruit… Maybe I would be alright if that rubbish died as well. He was talking to me then this jealous idiot who wanted to be me caused the accident. The day I meet her, I will be arrested,” she said.

#MommyClubShowmax #TheMommyClub her husband was in a car accident with his side girlfriend and her husband died but the girlfriend survived 👀😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uCLO9n3QZH— Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) July 4, 2023

